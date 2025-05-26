This is a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle convertible with a bespoke ice-cream-fridge trailer that currently belongs to celebrated chef Jamie Oliver. He’s now offering it for sale and the price estimate starts at $19,995 USD.

The trailer was designed and built with a freezer so it can be used for storing, transporting, and serving homemade ice cream – a great way to make yourself the most popular person at any Cars & Coffee event.

Fast Facts – A VW Beetle With An Ice Cream Trailer

Jamie Oliver, known globally for his culinary charisma and impactful advocacy for improved diets, has owned various classic vehicles, with this Beetle being part of his current collection. His work includes numerous best-selling cookbooks, prominent television series like The Naked Chef, and influential campaigns to promote healthier eating, especially targeting school nutrition programs and childhood obesity.

The vehicle is a Karmann-built Type 1 VW Beetle cabriolet powered by a 1,500 cc air-cooled flat-four producing roughly 44 bhp. Finished in Lotus White with a matching interior, the convertible maintains its original seating arrangement, cleverly accommodating the folding top without sacrificing passenger space.

This VW Beetle convertible has a detailed maintenance and work history and shows approximately 69,000 kilometers (42,900 miles) on the odometer. Currently up for auction through Iconic Auctioneers, the expected sale price ranges from £15,000–£20,000 ($18,750–$25,000 USD).

Who Is Jamie Oliver?

Jamie Oliver is a man who needs no instruction to most, he’s a British chef, restaurateur, and media personality best known for his accessible approach to cooking and his campaigns to improve food education and nutrition standards. Born in 1975, in Clavering, Essex, England, Oliver grew up working in his parents’ pub and restaurant, The Cricketers, where he developed a passion for cooking.

He later studied at Westminster Catering College and began his career as a pastry chef at Antonio Carluccio’s Neal Street Restaurant in London, where he was introduced to Italian cooking and developed a lifelong appreciation for the style.

Oliver rose to fame in 1999 with the launch of his BBC television series The Naked Chef, which emphasized simple, home-style cooking. The accompanying cookbook became a bestseller, marking the beginning of a successful publishing career that has since included over 25 cookbooks translated into dozens of languages.

His informal, energetic style helped demystify cooking for a global audience and earned him a reputation as one of the most influential celebrity chefs of his generation.

Beyond his television and publishing success, Oliver is known for his high-profile food activism. In 2005, he launched the “Feed Me Better” campaign to improve school meals in the UK, which led to policy changes in British school kitchens.

He also established the “Fifteen” restaurant program to train disadvantaged youth in the culinary arts, starting in London and later expanding internationally. In 2010, his “Food Revolution” campaign in the United States aimed to tackle childhood obesity by promoting better nutrition and food literacy.

Oliver has received multiple awards, including an MBE in 2003 for services to the hospitality industry. Oliver remains active in publishing, media, and public health advocacy today, particularly in Britain.

Jamie Oliver’s VW Beetle (& Ice Cream Trailer)

Aside from his obvious love of food, Oliver is also an avowed car guy, having owned a number of notable classics – in fact just a few months ago we covered the Ford Capri and the Fiat 1100 he was selling out of his private collection.

This car is a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet (convertible), it’s a Karmann-built Type 1 with the 1,500cc air-cooled flat four, four-speed manual gearbox, and it’s finished in Lotus White (cream) over a matching interior.

The 1.5 liter version of the venerable VW flat-four is capable of approximately 44 bhp depending on the year. The convertible version of the Beetle still has all the seats of the original, the rears were kept in place and not removed to make space for the folding top which sits further back when not in use.

The listing for this car doesn’t mention if Jamie Oliver ever put the ice cream trailer to use, though it would seem like a great promotional tool for a healthy line of ice creams.

The car comes with what is described as a good history file with details of plenty of work and ongoing maintenance, invoices, etc. It has 69,000 kms on the odometer (42,900 miles) and it comes with UK registration number PPV 82E.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here. It’s due to roll across the auction block with Iconic Auctioneers with a price guide of £15,000 – £20,000 or approximately $18,750–$25,000 USD.

Images courtesy of Iconic Auctioneers