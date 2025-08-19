This is unusual-looking creation is a 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X that has had the cab of an International Harvester Scout II grafted on, along with a slew of other custom body panels, to turn it into a (sort of) modern Scout II.

Custom builds like this are almost always going to result in a vehicle that people either love or hate, and this one appears to be no different. It has distinctive Scout II lines, melded with some more modern design cues, and it looks like it could be an almost production-ready retro 4×4 in the same vein as the Toyota FJ Cruiser.

Fast Facts: A Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X x Scout II Custom

This one-off creation is a 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X reimagined with a body styled after an International Harvester Scout II. Additional bodywork details includes a Ford F-100 windshield, Econoline roof panel, and an Expedition rear hatch. The chassis was shortened 46 inches to better replicate Scout proportions.

The design merges classic Scout II lines with modern truck hardware, creating a polarizing look that some see as a retro-inspired production concept in the vein of the Toyota FJ Cruiser. Finished in green with an off-white roof and bumpers, it also has retractable side steps and a functional cargo bed.

Inside, the build retains the Titan’s full PRO-4X interior, providing conveniences rarely found in vintage 4x4s. Black leather seating, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and factory instrumentation all remain intact. The result blends vintage-inspired styling with modern levels of comfort and usability.

Power comes from the Titan’s 5.0 liter Cummins turbodiesel V8 rated at 310 bhp and 555 lb ft, paired with an Aisin 6-speed automatic and dual-range transfer case. Showing 21,000 miles, the custom truck is offered for sale in Maryland with a clean Carfax.

History Speedrun: The Scout II

The International Harvester Scout II debuted in April 1971 as the successor to the original Scout 80 and 800 models. International Harvester had first created the Scout line in the early 1960s to compete with the Jeep CJ, and by the time the Scout II appeared, the market for civilian 4x4s had expanded to include new rivals like the Ford Bronco and Chevrolet Blazer.

The Scout II was longer, wider, and more refined than its predecessors, with a 100-inch wheelbase that offered more space, it also had improved ride quality and more powerful engine options.

The early Scout II lineup included a wide variety of engine choices for buyers – the base engine was a four-cylinder International 196, with additional options including AMC’s 232 and 258 straight-sixes, International’s 304 and 345 V8s, and eventually even a 345 Nissan SD33 diesel, followed later by a turbocharged version.

Transmission choices included manual and automatic gearboxes, and by the mid-1970s power steering and power front disc brakes became available, along with tougher Dana 44 axles. These upgrades gave the Scout II a solid reputation for strength and off-road ability – making it popular with both rural buyers and off-road enthusiasts.

Over the course of production, International offered a number of variations – the most notable were the longer-wheelbase Scout II Traveler and Terra introduced in 1976, both riding on a 118-inch chassis with removable fiberglass tops.

The stripped-down SSII (Super Scout II) appeared in 1977 to compete directly with the Jeep CJ and Bronco, with a soft top, exposed hinges, and off-road-focused trim. Special editions, including the Spirit of ’76 and Patriot models, were targeted directly into the heart of the cultural climate of the late 1970s.

Despite the Scout II’s popularity, International Harvester faced major financial difficulties – a labor strike in 1979 and falling sales led to the discontinuation of the Scout line in October 1980. In total, just over 500,000 Scouts were built across all generations, with the Scout II and its derivatives forming the bulk of production.

Today, the Scout II is viewed as a precursor to the modern SUV, remembered for its role in shaping the utility 4×4 segment and for maintaining a loyal following many decades after its parent company left the world of passenger vehicle production behind.

Though this seemed like the end of the Scout for many years, in 2022 the Volkswagen Group announced that they would be bringing the Scout back as an all-new electric vehicle brand – maintaining the styling cues and off-road ability of the originals from the 1960s and 1970s. The first delivery units are expected to arrive in owner’s driveways in 2027.

The Scout II–Bodied 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is believed to be the only one of its kind in the world. It’s a 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X which has had the cab of an International Harvester Scout II grafted onto it. It also now has a Ford F-100 windshield, a Ford Econoline roof panel, a Ford Expedition rear hatch.

Added to this is a series of custom body panels all designed to emulate the original Scout II. The Nissan chassis was shortened by 46 inches, and the cargo bed was grafted to the Scout cab. The vehicle is finished in Green with an Off-White roof and bumpers – retractable side steps are also fitted.

Inside, you’ll find the full Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X interior offering modern levels of comfort. It has black leather upholstery, air conditioning, cruise control, power steering, power windows, factory instrumentation, and full amenities.

Power is provided by a 5.0 liter Cummins turbodiesel V8 which is factory rated at 310 bhp and 555 lb ft of torque. This is mated to an Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission and a shift-on-the-fly dual-range transfer case.

The vehicle now shows 21,000 miles on the odometer and it’s being offered for sale out of Cockeysville, Maryland on Bring a Trailer with an accident-free Carfax report and a Maryland title. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer