This is an incredible 1:1 scale Airfix kit-style sculpture of the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, one of the most important and iconic 911 homologation cars in history.

Due to the fact that this piece is 1:1 scale, it measures in at an impressive 7 meters wide by 3 meters high (around 23 feet by 9’10”), though thankfully it can be disassembled into individual pieces and then transported on a 3 meter (9’10”) shipping pallet for easier transportation.

History Speedrun: The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

Porsche built the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 as an homologation special, aimed squarely at FIA Group 4. The original plan was actually quite straightforward – Porsche would produce 500 road cars to satisfy the rules, show the car to the public, then go racing.

The RS was presented on the 5th of October 1972 at the Paris Motor Show, and the first 500 sold out by the end of November. Porsche executives hadn’t been sure they would even be able to sell 500 examples of the car and they hadn’t planned to build more, but ultimately demand forced Porsche’s hand, and production eventually reached 1,580 examples by July of 1973.

Once the 1,000th car was completed, the RS 2.7 was homologated for both Group 3 and Group 4.

Under the car’s now-famous ducktail spoiler was a fuel-injected 2.7 liter air-cooled flat-six rated at 207 bhp at 6,300 rpm and 188 lb ft of torque at 5,100 rpm, bolted to a 5-speed manual. Weight and aero were the pillars of the design, the M471 “Sport” specification trimmed the RS to a quoted 960 kg (2,116 lb) kerb weight, while the more comfort-focused M472 “Touring” package sat 115 kgs (254 lbs) heavier at 1,075 kgs (2,370 lbs).

That iconic ducktail rear spoiler was developed in a wind tunnel to reduce lift and improve high-speed stability, and it soon became inseparable from the RS identity. A number of 911s that followed would receive the ducktail, and it’s now a popular aftermarket addition to many 911s.

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS Kit-Style Wall Piece Shown Here

The impressive wall-piece you see here is a 1:1 scale model of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, presented as if it were a life-sized kit to be assembled at home.

As noted higher up, it measures in at a huge 7 meters wide by 3 meters high (around 23 feet by 9’10”), but it can be packed up and shipped on a 3 meter (9’10”) shipping pallet. Composite body panels are used for the left and right sections of the car, as well as the hood and deck lid, while the frame itself is made from galvanized steel.

This piece also contains a set of genuine Fuchs wheels fitted with Pirelli CN36 tires, matching the specification the RS was finished to when it first left the factory. The car panels are finished in White with Viper Green decals, and many small design touches like correct badging, mirrors, door handles, lights, and more.

It’s now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of Shropshire in the United Kingdom and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it our register to bid.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars