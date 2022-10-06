This is a 1963 International Harvester Scout 80 that’s been painstakingly rebuilt from the ground up to perform far better than the original. It now rides on Toyota axles and springs front and back, and it’s powered by a 327 cubic inch (5.4 liter) Chevrolet small block V8.

The International Harvester Scout 80 was released in 1961, it was the first generation of the Scout and some of the first real competition for the Jeep CJ5. The arrival of the Scout would trigger an arms race among manufacturers, resulting in the creation of the Ford Bronco and the Chevrolet Blazer.

Fast Facts – A Restomod International Scout 80

The International Harvester Scout 80 first appeared in 1961, it was a simple 4×4 with body-on-frame construction, live axles on leaf springs front and back, and a front-mounted engine sending power back through a manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case to the wheels.

The key competitor for the Scout was initially the Jeep CJ5, however the arrival of the Ford Bronco in 1965 and the Chevrolet Blazer in 1969 would give it a run for its money as the leisure 4×4 market continued to expand.

The first model in the series was the Scout 80, this was followed by the slightly more comfortable Scout 800 in 1965. Early Scout 80s are now highly sought after by collectors.

The Scout you see here is a 1963 80 model, it’s been comprehensively restored from the ground up, and it’s powered by a 327 Chevy small block V8 likely producing ~300+ bhp. A significant upgrade over the original 93 hp.

The Scout 80

The economic boom in the United States in the years after WWII resulted in many Americans having more disposable income and plenty of weekend leisure time – a recipe that led to an explosion in popularity of activities like off-road motorcycling, four-wheel driving, boating, and camping.

The International Scout 80 was released near the beginning of the 1960s and its timing couldn’t have been better. Americans were clamoring for adventure and the Scout 80 promised it by the bucketload – it was an affordable 4×4 with excellent off-road ability.

Early Scouts were powered by the 152 cubic inch inline four-cylinder engine producing 93 hp and 137 lb ft of torque. Power was sent back through a 3-speed Warn T90 manual transmission and a Dana 18 transfer case to Spicer 27 axles.

By 1965 the new Scout 800 arrived, it was largely based on the 80 but had more concessions for comfort and it was offered with larger and more powerful engines – first the 196 cubic inch four-cylinder followed by the 266 cubic inch V8.

The Scout 80 and 800 would remain in production until they were replaced by the Scout II in 1971, exactly 10 years after the first Scout had appeared for sale on showroom floors.

The Restomod Scout 80 Shown Here

The Scout 80 you see here has been completely rebuilt and significantly upgraded over its original 1963 specification.

During the restoration the body was removed from the chassis, the door handles were shaved, rust repairs were carried out, and it was repainted in Woodland Brown Metallic.

A Ford F100 fuel tank was added for improved range, and it was fitted with a steel front bumper with a Smittybilt winch, a fold-flat windshield, an LED light bar, a roll bar, and a roof basket.

15″ steelies have been fitted and shod with 35×12.5″ Pro Comp Mud Terrain tires, and it now rides on tougher Toyota axles and springs.

In the engine bay you’ll find a 327 cubic inch Chevy small block V8, likely producing somewhere in the region of 300 bhp, which is sent back through a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

Inside you’ll find front bucket seats and a rear bench seat upholstered in black and tan vinyl. It has three-point front seat belts, power steering, and Speedhut instruments. The interior is finished in a textured bed-liner type paint finish for durability.

This Scout 80 is now listed for sale on Bring A Trailer out of Fargo, North Dakota and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer