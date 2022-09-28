Reading time: about 2 minutes   |   Written by Ben Branch  |   September 28th 2022

These are the new Icon El Bajo2 Boots, they’re designed for both motorcycle and regular street use with a low cut top designed to make walking much easier than it typically is in more standard motorcycle boots.

Urban motorcyclists have to find balance between protection and practicality, the safest boots are typically those used in racing however they’re almost impossible to walk in, forcing the rider to hobble around.

Icon El Bajo2 Motorcycle Boots 1

Image DescriptionThe boots have two straps that allow you to adjust the fit to better suit your foot size and type.

Regular footwear offers almost no protection at all, but then of course its nice and easy to walk in. Over the past few years many companies, like Icon, have been working on finding a balance between these two extremes that offer good walkability with decent protection when riding.

As the name suggests, the Icon El Bajo2 is the second version of this boot following on from the Icon El Bajo. It’s been improved in a number of ways but it keeps all the best features of the originals.

Each pair of El Bajo2 motorcycle boots has a genuine leather upper, a Hi-Rebound EVA foam insole, impact-resistant nylon buckles, D30® armor ankle inserts, side-zip YKK entry zippers, adjustable straps for custom fit, a reinforced shifter overlay, and an oil and slip resistant outsole.

Icon El Bajo2 Motorcycle Boots 4

Image DescriptionOn the inner side of each boot there is a YKK zipper allowing you to put them on and take them off easily.

The El Bajo2 is based closely on the design of the well-known Icon Elsinore Boots, with the same Goodyear welt sole and buckles but a lower ankle height to make walking much easier.

Sizing ranges from 7 up to 14 US and the boots are retailing for $180 USD. Revzilla is offering free US shipping and there’s a handy size guide on the store page to help ensure you get the right size first time.

Visit The Store

Icon El Bajo2 Motorcycle Boots 2 Icon El Bajo2 Motorcycle Boots 5 Icon El Bajo2 Motorcycle Boots 3

Published by Ben Branch - September 28th 2022