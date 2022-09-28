These are the new Icon El Bajo2 Boots, they’re designed for both motorcycle and regular street use with a low cut top designed to make walking much easier than it typically is in more standard motorcycle boots.

Urban motorcyclists have to find balance between protection and practicality, the safest boots are typically those used in racing however they’re almost impossible to walk in, forcing the rider to hobble around.

Regular footwear offers almost no protection at all, but then of course its nice and easy to walk in. Over the past few years many companies, like Icon, have been working on finding a balance between these two extremes that offer good walkability with decent protection when riding.

As the name suggests, the Icon El Bajo2 is the second version of this boot following on from the Icon El Bajo. It’s been improved in a number of ways but it keeps all the best features of the originals.

Each pair of El Bajo2 motorcycle boots has a genuine leather upper, a Hi-Rebound EVA foam insole, impact-resistant nylon buckles, D30® armor ankle inserts, side-zip YKK entry zippers, adjustable straps for custom fit, a reinforced shifter overlay, and an oil and slip resistant outsole.

The El Bajo2 is based closely on the design of the well-known Icon Elsinore Boots, with the same Goodyear welt sole and buckles but a lower ankle height to make walking much easier.

Sizing ranges from 7 up to 14 US and the boots are retailing for $180 USD. Revzilla is offering free US shipping and there’s a handy size guide on the store page to help ensure you get the right size first time.

