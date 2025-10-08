This is the Huckberry x Danner Bull Run Lux Chelsea 6″ Boot, it’s a new collaborative release between the two companies that was developed to offer an everyday-wearable boot that’s made in the USA.

Each pair of these boots has a Danner Wedge sole for traction, long-term durability, and all-day comfort. This is combined with an oiled suede upper, a hand-painted heel counter edge, and each boot can be re-soled at the Danner recrafting center.

History Speedrun: Danner

Danner is an American boot (and footwear) company that was founded in 1932 by Charles Danner, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Danner initially made affordable work boots during the Great Depression, the company moved operations to Portland, Oregon, in 1936, aiming to reach a broader market of loggers and outdoor laborers in the Pacific Northwest.

The company quickly established itself as a brand known for tough, functional, and long-lasting boots. During World War II the company expanded its operations by supplying boots to the US military, this brought in significant new revenue, and also helped the company become a known-brand from coast to coast.

Post-war, the company refocused on civilian markets, developing boots designed specifically for logging, outdoor recreation, hiking, and mountaineering. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Danner boots gained additional popularity among workers in logging, forestry, and construction industries.

In 1979, Danner introduced one of its most influential boot designs, the Danner Light. This boot, among the first to incorporate Gore-Tex lining, offered excellent waterproofing combined with good breathability, this would have a major influence on other boot makers around the world.

Danner continues manufacturing many of their boots in the United States today, though they do also offer some imported lines. They supply footwear to outdoor enthusiasts across the country and around the world, they also supply law enforcement and military personnel with tactical footwear.

The Huckberry x Danner Bull Run Lux Chelsea 6″ Boot

The Huckberry x Danner Bull Run Lux Chelsea is a modern interpretation of the hard-wearing boots worn on the old American frontier. Each is built in the USA as part of Danner’s ongoing collaboration with Huckberry, combining old school craftsmanship with modern materials and comfort levels.

Its oiled suede upper echoes 19th-century workwear – it’s resistant to dirt, moisture, and abrasion while also developing a unique patina over time. It sits on Danner’s proprietary Wedge polyurethane sole, chosen for its balance of grip, cushioning, and long-term durability. The result is a boot that feels equally at home in a workshop or on city sidewalks.

Each pair has a hand-painted heel counter edge, a debossed Huckberry mark on the heel, and can be fully rebuilt with a new sole through Danner’s recrafting program – increasing the potential lifespan of the boot from years to decades.

Sizing ranges from 8 to 13 US and there’s a sizing guide on the website to ensure you get the right fit first time. Each pair comes with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee – you can visit the listing on Huckberry here to get a pair.

Images courtesy of Huckberry