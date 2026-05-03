This is the Barebones Power Station, it’s a portable power supply offering 88.8 Wh from its removable and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

The Power Station has a retro look, with an analogue gauge that can show battery level or wattage in/out. It has USB-A and USB-C out ports, and it has wireless recharging built into the top, so you can place your compatible smartphone on it to get a battery boost.

History Speedrun: Barebones

Barebones was founded by Robert Workman in 2012 as a philanthropic endeavor, the company’s first product was a state-of-the-art emergency shelter that was then provided in significant numbers to underprivileged communities and used extensively disaster recovery efforts around the world.

Perhaps most notably, 97 of these shelters were set up in Nepal and given electrical power via a GoalZero series of solar panel and battery system units. These shelters are used across the country as maternal health clinics for women in rural areas, providing them with professional midwives and vastly improved standards of care.

Barebones has since grown from only making shelters to making a wide range of gear and equipment, much of it intended for use in the great outdoors. They’re producing everything from fire pits and skillets to machetes, felling axes, bags, lanterns, knives, and more.

The Barebones Power Station

The Barebones Block Tower Power Station is a portable power bank with a distinctly retro aesthetic, it’s designed for use at home, while traveling, or at the campsite.

It has an aluminum body with brass front and back faceplates, copper-plated stainless steel accents, and a leather carry handle. The brass is designed to develop a natural patina over time, and the unit sits on rubber feet for grip and stability on smooth surfaces.

The Power Station has an 88.8 Wh lithium battery (sized to comply with airline carry-on regulations) and it delivers a continuous output of 60 watts. It can charge up to five devices simultaneously via USB-C, USB-A, and wireless charging from the top surface.

The internal batteries are replaceable, which Barebones says extends the overall product lifespan – a USB-C to USB-C charging cable is also included.

The vintage-style analog gauge on the front can display either battery level or wattage in/out. The display is dimmable, and the unit also has amber-colored battery level indicators. The overall look is clearly inspired by mid-century audio equipment and industrial design, which helps sets it well apart from the utilitarian (and oftentimes boring) appearance of most portable power supplies.

The Block Tower Power Station is part of a modular system that includes the Block Tower Lantern and Block Tower Speaker, all sold separately. The three units are designed to stack on top of one another, and the Power Station’s wireless charging surface can be used to charge the Lantern or Speaker as well as compatible smartphones.

It’s covered by a two-year limited warranty and it measures in at 4.52 × 4.57 × 4.25 inches and weighs 3.6 lbs. If you’d like to read more yah can visit the listing on the official Barebones online store here.

Images courtesy of Barebones