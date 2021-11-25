This is the Hot Rod V8 Grill Barbecue built by Hot Rod Grills, each barbecue has a realistic cast alloy top and bottom with enough detail to fool most people into believing that it’s an actual V8 on an engine stand.

When grilling the smoke comes out of the upturned headers, making it look like the engine is running, and it features two stainless steel tube burners with individual controls, an electronic ignition, a stainless steel cooking grate, and a professional-grade temperature gauge.

Although some may question the taste of a person with a realistic V8 engine BBQ it would make an excellent addition to any tailgate party, and could be a marketing goldmine for a classic car restoration shop or mechanic’s garage.

Hot Rod Grills was originally based in Havasu City, Arizona however it appears they’ve now stopped operating and their website is no longer loading. This seems a shame as they even offered corn cob holders that looked like spark plugs and skewers that looked like connecting rods.

All is not lost however as the V8 Barbecue you see here is being offered for sale by Mecum in January. It appears to be in as-new condition and it would make an excellent addition to the garage, shed, or backyard.

There is also European supplier who appears to still be online and offering them for sale and the BBQs occasionally appear for sale on websites like eBay showing varying degrees of use.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing.

Images courtesy of Mecum