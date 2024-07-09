This is the largely disassembled engine from a 1970 Porsche 911T. It’s a Porsche Type 911/07 flat-six and it comes with all the major parts needs for reassembly, though it needs to be restored/reconditioned first.

The 1970 Porsche 911 would benefit from an engine displacement increase from 2.0 to 2.2 liters, with a subsequent power and torque increase. This engine also benefitted from larger valves, additional cooling fins on the barrels, and new head gaskets.

The 1970 Porsche Type 911/07 flat-six engine was good for 125 bhp at 5,800 rpm and 131 lb ft of torque at 4,200 rpm. It has a 8.6:1 compression ratio, and it breathes in through twin Zenith 40 TIN carburetors.

In the Porsche 911 family the 911T was the least expensive and least powerful model. Above it in the model range sat the 155 bhp Porsche 911E and the 180 bhp Porsche 911S. For many years this meant that the 911T was overlooked by many collectors and enthusiasts.

With the rise of the Outlaw movement in the classic Porsche world, the 911T became far more popular as a target for those who wanted to hot rod the car, modifying the engine to produce more power and upgrading the rest of the car to suit, then applying those all-important decals.

Porsche 911 engines have been used to power a number of non-Porsche cars over the years, so Porsche flat-sizes that find themselves for sale outside of their original engine bay typically don’t stay that way for long.

Some have put 911 engines into their 356s for more power, others have transplanted them into Speedster or 550 Spyder replicas for a touch of genuine Stuttgart motive power, specialists like Christopher Rünge have been known to put them into completely bespoke cars.

Perhaps the wildest use has been the handful of people who have put air-cooled 911 engines into their Meyers Manx dune buggies for a little more power and some flat-six character.

Of course, most of these engines are bought either by Porsche 911 owners or specialists who want them for parts, but there’s always the hope that the engine will end up in the back of something a little unusual.

This disassembled 1970 Porsche 911T Type 911/07 engine is now being offered for sale out of North Salem, New York with the crankcase, cylinders, pistons, connecting rods, cylinder heads, valve covers, hardware, engine tins, and more. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

