This is a rare Honda Z50R Baja, also known as a monkey bike. These Baja versions were given a kit to make them look like Honda’s full-scale desert racing bikes.

These kits include dual headlights, high front and rear fenders, and a full graphics kit. Perhaps even better is that these bikes have all the lights and equipment required to be registered for road use in many parts of the world.

Fast Facts: The Honda Z50R Baja Shown Here

The Honda Z50 lineage began in 1961 with the Z100 amusement park minibike developed for Tama Tech in Tokyo. Its simple 50cc four-stroke engine, tiny wheels, and easy controls made it unintimidating for beginners. The compact riding position earned it the “monkey bike” nickname, which Honda later adopted officially.

Retail production followed with the 1967 Z50M, with fold-down handlebars for portability. The 1969 Z50A introduced 8 inch wheels and front suspension, while the 1974 Z50J added a revised frame, rear suspension, and larger fuel tank. By the late 1970s, racing and pit bike use pushed Honda to release the more competition-focused Z50R.

Launched in 1979, the Z50R kept the 49cc air-cooled OHC single with a centrifugal clutch and three-speed gearbox. It used a backbone frame, telescopic forks, twin rear shocks, drum brakes, and 3.50-8 tires. Weighing 52 kgs and measuring just 1,300 mm long, it was compact, tough, and widely accessible for young riders.

The rare Z50R Baja and Baja Africa variants added rally-inspired styling with twin round headlights, high fenders, and bold graphics. The 1994 example described shows 518 kilometres, factory white paint with red and blue graphics, IRC Tractor-Grip tires, and a 49cc four-stroke engine paired with a four-speed manual gearbox and kick start.

History Speedrun: The Honda Z50R Minibike

Honda’s Z50 story starts in a place that doesn’t sound like the beginning of a wildly popular series of motorcycles – it started out in an amusement park. In 1961, Honda developed the Z100 as a ride for Tama Tech amusement park in Hino, Tokyo. The small four-stroke 50cc minibike was designed from the outset to be simple, tough, and unintimidating for new riders.

The point of the Z100 minibike wasn’t speed or glamor – it was approachability. These bikes had tiny wheels, easy controls, and a format that let kids (and plenty of adults) get the feel of motorcycle riding without the drama or complexity of dealing with a clutch, gearshifts, or excessive size and weight.

These minibikes were soon nicknamed (monkey bikes) due to the fact that, when viewed from the rear, an adult riding them looked like a monkey – with their knees up, their head leaning forward, and their arms up and out to the side. The monkey bike name stuck, and Honda began using it as an official brand name within a few years.

By 1967, the Z100 minibike idea had matured into a full retail product with the Monkey Z50M model. Honda leaned into portability and first-time motorcycle owners. These bikes had fold-down handlebars which made it easy to carry in a car trunk and head for the campground, fire trails, farm, or wherever else you might want to go riding.

Two years later, the Z50A arrived as the next major step. Honda moved from the tiny 5 inch wheels to 8 inch wheels and added front suspension, pushing the little bike further away from a toy and closer to something you could actually ride over rough ground with some confidence.

In 1974, the new Z50J model brought the changes that enthusiasts still point to as the moment the Honda Monkey became a real small motorcycle – this model had a redesigned frame and rear suspension to match the front, plus block-pattern tires and a larger fuel tank intended to support longer, more independent outings.

For many motorcyclists who started riding as kids in the 1970s and 1980s, it was a Honda Monkey that was their first ever taste of riding. By the late 1970s these minibikes weren’t just campground toys anymore, kids were racing them competitively, and the trackside pit bike role was also becoming a popular use case. Honda’s response to all this was the launch of the Z50R in 1979 – a more dirt and track-oriented interpretation of the Z50 series, and it soon became one of their best-sellers.

Mechanically, the Z50R kept the core Honda Monkey bike bits in place, a 49cc air-cooled, overhead-cam four-stroke single and a 3-speed transmission with an automatic centrifugal clutch. On the early bikes, the shift pattern is the familiar minibike return style (N – 1 – 2 – 3), making it fun and approachable for beginners.

As you might expect, the bike had a backbone frame, telescopic forks up front, and a swingarm rear end, all paired with 3.50-8 tires and drum brakes front and back. Dimensions were compact even by minibike standards at 1,300 mm long, 623 mm wide, 860 mm high, with a 590 mm seat height. Dry weight was just 52 kgs (115 lbs), which goes a long way toward explaining why these bikes could be muscled around a backyard track by riders who still had elementary homework to do.

In 1986, Honda produced the Z50RD, a chrome-finished dealer special based on the Z50R platform. The Z50R continued in production through 1999. For the 2000 model year, Honda introduced the XR50R as its new small off-road model, using a closely related 49cc four-stroke engine architecture.

There were a few other special edition versions of the Z50R made, typically only for the Japanese market. The two most famous are the Z50R Baja and the Z50R Baja Africa, it’s not known exactly how many of each were made but they’re now considered highly collectible in Monkey Bike circles.

The Honda Z50R Baja Shown Here

This 1994 Honda Z50 Baja is a low-mileage example showing just 518 kilometres, a figure the seller believes to be genuine. It presents well in its factory white finish with red and blue graphics and keeps its distinctive Baja features, including the twin round headlights, high-mounted front fender, and color-matched wheels.

This Z50 Baja reportedly remained with one owner from new before being acquired by the selling dealer in 2025. It’s currently registered in Poland, and prior to sale the dealer carried out light recommissioning work, including a carburetor adjustment and an oil change.

Cosmetically, the bike is described as being in good condition, it has the classic red solo seat with white Honda branding, painted drum brake hubs, and multi-piece 8 inch steel wheels fitted with 3.50 inch IRC Tractor-Grip tires.

It’s powered by a 49cc horizontal four-stroke single-cylinder engine paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox and kick starter. The high-level exhaust with perforated heat shield exits beneath the tail section, and suspension consists of telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shocks.

It’s now being offered for sale on Car & Classic out of Warsaw, Poland and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic