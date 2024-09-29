This is the 1953 Mercedes-Benz 170-series that was modified into a stunt car, then used in a memorable scene in the 2023 film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, and Mads Mikkelsen.

It’s now being offered for sale on eBay with all the stunt modifications still in place including a drifting handbrake, upgraded brakes, chassis stiffeners, Perspex windscreen, and a modern fuel cell in the rear. The car comes with a certificate of authenticity from the production studio and a number of other documents and images to verify its authenticity.

Fast Facts – An Indiana Jones Mercedes Stunt Car

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford as you might expect, as he embarks on one last adventure in 1969. The story is set against the backdrop of the space race, with Indiana feeling the weight of age and regret as he grapples with his past.

The plot kicks off when Indy learns of a powerful artifact known as the Antikythera, an ancient device reportedly capable of altering time itself. This legendary dial is sought after by a former Nazi scientist, Jürgen Voller (played by Mads Mikkelsen), who now works for NASA. Voller’s intention is to use the dial to reshape history in favor of a future aligned with his own ambitions.

Indiana is reluctantly pulled back into the fray when his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), enters the scene. Helena is an adventurous and somewhat Machiavellian character who is also in pursuit of the Antikythera. Together, they navigate a series of escapades, traveling from New York to Greece, facing numerous adversaries, and uncovering hidden secrets about the dial along the way.

The duo encounters old friends and foes, including moments that reflect back on Jones’ legacy and the impact of his earlier adventures. The journey is filled with action-packed sequences, including chases and confrontations that showcase Indiana’s resourcefulness, quick-thinking, and courage, even as he grapples with his own limitations.

As the plot unfolds, the relationship between Indiana and Helena deepens, revealing themes of mentorship and the passage of time. Helena’s youth and energy contrasts with Indy’s weariness, often to humorous effect, but ultimately, they unite to stop Voller from using the Antikythera for his own nefarious purposes.

The Mercedes-Benz 170 Stunt Car Shown Here

As noted above, the vehicle you see here is one of the hero cars from the 2023 film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It’s listed on eBay as a Mercedes 190-series, though this seems incorrect and is likely a typo.

The car is a member of the long-running Mercedes-Benz 170 series which was in production from 1935 through to 1955, with a sizable gap in the middle when production ceased during WWII as Mercedes turned their factories to supporting the German war effort.

After WWII the pre-war designs were put back into production as new designs were developed, automakers across the world did this, including in the United Kingdom and United States. The Mercedes-Benz 170 was one such car, remaining in production until it was replaced by the Mercedes-Benz W120 “Ponton.”

The car you see here is a 1953 Mercedes-Benz 170 that has been extensively modified for use as a stunt car during the filming of the fifth and final Indiana Jones film which launched into global cinemas in 2023.

The modifications include a lengthened body and chassis (by 12 inches), reportedly to improve stability and provide for better camera rigging arrangements during filming. It was also fitted with a drifting handbrake, upgraded brakes, chassis stiffeners, Perspex windscreen, and a modern fuel cell in the rear.

The listing explains that the car has some minor dents and scratches from filming and that it has period-correct wheels equipped with modern tires for improved safety and handling. The custom brown leather interior was also designed and installed for the film.

The car is now being offered on eBay out of Austin, Texas with a Buy It Now price of $115,000 USD or best offer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here to read more or make them an offer.

Images courtesy of V Fine Motorcars + Walt Disney Pictures + Lucasfilm.