This is the Chore Coat by Randy’s Garments, each one is made from 12 oz 100% cotton scoured indigo denim with bar-tack reinforcements at all stress points, and heavy-duty 20L nickel tack buttons.

The Chore Coat was designed as a classic piece of American workwear, ideal for days doing odd jobs around the house or farm, be in yard work or finally installing those shelves in the guest bedroom.

History Speedrun: Randy’s Garments

Randy’s Garments is a New York City-based American workwear brand that was founded in 2019 by Brandon Portelli. Originally from Broward County, Florida (where his Maltese parents had settled after emigrating to Queens in the early 1980s) Portelli relocated to New York at the age of 22 to pursue a production internship in the city’s historic Garment District. It was there that he developed a deep appreciation for the art of traditional garment-making and the unique character that you only get from locally made clothing.

Portelli’s formative years in the industry were shaped by his time working at Nepenthes New York, where he began interning in 2015 under the team responsible for producing samples for Engineered Garments, FWK, and RANDT. He then transitioned into a full-time role, spending roughly a year embedded in the design and production processes that would later shape his own brand’s ethos.

The motivation for starting Randy’s Garments came from Portelli’s frustration with the workwear market. He saw established American brands cutting corners on materials and construction, while licensed heritage labels churned out reproductions that lacked anything resembling authenticity.

His response was to build a brand rooted in quality fabric, thoughtful construction, and genuine American manufacturing. Every piece is designed and produced in New York City, primarily within the Garment District, with additional items such as t-shirts and sweatshirts made at American factories elsewhere in the United States.

A signature element of Randy’s Garments is its use of deadstock and vintage fabrics, many of them decades old, sourced directly from Garment District jobbers. This gives each collection a distinctive, and completely unrepeatable character. The brand’s running-painter logo was inspired by early 20th-century workwear companies, and its name is a nod to Portelli’s Florida skateboarding youth and convenience-store culture.

Randy’s Garments is now stocked by major retailers including Huckberry, END. Clothing, and Independence Chicago, and it continues to operate as a one-man endeavor with Portelli handling everything from initial design to shipping and handling.

The Chore Coat By Randy’s Garments

The Chore Coat was designed from the outset to last decades rather than just a few years, it’s made from 12 oz 100% cotton scoured indigo denim and it has bar-tack reinforcements at all stress points, as well as heavy-duty 20L nickel tack buttons.

It has four large front pockets for storing bits and pieces, it uses white T-60 thread, as well as flat-felled seams throughout resulting in a clean, reinforced interior and exterior. Each one is cut and sewn in New York City.

The Chore Coat is now available to buy on the official Huckberry store here with sizing ranging from S through XL, and it comes with free US shipping and free US returns.

Images courtesy of Huckberry