This is the new Lego Technic Ford Bronco®, it’s a 943 piece Lego set aimed for those 9 and up, though it seems likely that the majority of builders will be well into the double digits.

This is the first Lego Technic kit based on the “new” Ford Bronco, the sixth generation model that entered production in 2021. It comes with the V6 engine option, a live rear axle, working suspension, and you can actually steer the vehicle using the spare wheel mounted on the back.

The Sixth-Generation Ford Bronco

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco was officially unveiled on July the 13th, 2020, and it entered production in June of 2021. It was designed as a direct competitor to the Jeep Wrangler, the new Bronco was built on the Ford T6 platform – shared with the Ranger – and featured body-on-frame construction with available two-door and four-door configurations.

Engine choices included a 2.3 liter EcoBoost inline-four producing 270 bhp and 310 lb ft of torque, and a 2.7 liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with 310 bhp and 400 lb ft. Transmission options included a 7-speed manual (six plus crawler gear) for the 2.3 liter, and a 10-speed automatic for both engines.

The Bronco has standard 4×4, Dana 44 rear axles, and optional electronic locking differentials front and rear. Ford’s G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) drive modes were integrated into its onboard terrain management system – designed to help it better compete with the Wrangler – particularly off-road.

Initial demand for the Bronco was exceedingly high. Ford received over 190,000 reservations before production began, and by the end of 2021 Ford reported that it had sold 35,023 units despite supply chain issues.

In 2022, full-year sales reached 117,057 units in the US. The momentum continued into 2023 with 105,665 Broncos sold – the combination of genuine off-road ability and retro styling seemed to be a recipe that Americans simply couldn’t get enough of.

The Bronco was assembled at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. It’s not to be confused with the Bronco Sport, which is a separate, smaller road-biased model based on the unibody Ford Escape platform.

The Lego Technic Ford Bronco®

The new Lego Technic Ford Bronco® is a highly-detailed model of the sixth-gen vehicle consisting of 943 pieces. It’ll take a skilled Lego Technic veteran a few hours to put together, and it’ll take less experienced builders a few hours more still.

The model has working front and rear suspension, a live axle rear end, opening doors, and working steering operated by turning the spare wheel mounted on the back of the vehicle. It has a roof rack with two traction boards and a series of spotlights along the front, and under the hood you’ll find the V6 engine option.

The kit is brand new and it’s available now to pre-order directly from Lego with delivery expected in August, you can visit the store page here.

Images courtesy of Lego