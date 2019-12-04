Henry’s Hatchet by Roark Revival – A Buy-It-For-Life Hand Axe – $60 USD

This is Henry’s Hatchet by Roark Revival, it’s a 440 stainless steel hand axe designed for regular use, with a full tang handle wrapped in army green woven nylon cord that can be used as rope in emergencies.
For the uninitiated, a full tang handle is a term that refers to a knife, axe, or other tool where the metal of the blade runs all the way down into the handle. This does tend to increase weight slightly, but it also means that the knife/axe/tool is considerably stronger and far less likely to break.
The weakest part of most axes is the wooden handle, they’re prone to breaking and once the handle is broken the axe becomes useless for chopping wood until a new handle is fitted. The full tang handle used by Henry’s Hatchet eliminates this problem, and means the hatchet will last through decades of regular use.
The team at Roark Revival make each of these hatchets from premium 440 stainless steel, a hardenable high-carbon chromium steel often referred to as “razor blade steel”. This is the same grade of stainless steel used in medical scalpels, dental instruments, and high quality knife blades, it’s valued for its ability to hold a razor sharp edge, and to resist corrosion.
A good hand axe is an essential camping and survival item, oftentimes doubling as both an axe and a knife when needed. It’s typically not possible to take a full sized axe with you when hiking or motocamping, but a hatchet can be stashed away in a backpack or a pannier bag without any trouble.
Each of these hatchets comes with a leather sheath with button-snap closure for protection, and they measure in at 11.5” long, with a blade length of 4.5”, and an MSRP of $60 USD.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This Dodge 426 Hemi V8 was constructed by the factory back in the late 1960s as a cutaway display engine for the car show circuit. Display engines like this require an enormous amount of work to get right, carefully pre-planned sections need to be expertly cut, milled, and polished in order to expose the internal…
The 100% Hudson Sunglasses were developed for use by motorcyclists and cyclists, they feature impact resistant and lightweight polycarbonate lenses, with 6-base spherical lenses, and a shatterproof, lightweight Grilamid TR90 frame. The origins of the 100% brand date back to the early 1982 when the well-known logo appeared on the factory racing equipment of some…
The California Star has always been a controversial car, it was built in the early 1980s as a modern day interpretation of the Ford Model T Roadster using a full space frame chassis, competition grade suspension and Wilwood brake calipers, a mid-mounted turbocharged engine, Porsche 911 rack and pinion steering, and a hand-formed aluminum body….
The Ner-a-Car, known as the Neracar in the United States, was a revolutionary motorcycle design from 1918 that could very well have forever changed the trajectory of motorcycle design and engineering. As it stands today the Ner-a-Car was the most prolifically manufactured motorcycle with hub-center steering right up to the modern day, with over 15,000…
The We Went Fast Christmas tree ornament doubles up as a bottle opener to ensure that it’s the only piece of Christmas decoration that you can actually use for the other 11 months of the year. Each one is cut from 1/8″ stainless steel by legendary custom car and motorcycle builder Bryan Fuller using a…
For over 10 years the team at BoomCase have been building self-contained stereo systems in vintage suitcases, they contain battery packs, amplifiers, speakers, an aux input, and optional BlueTooth connectivity. The 50 Watt BoomCase shown here has had the outer layer of material removed to show the wooden chassis which has been stained and finished….