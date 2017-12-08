The Halley Helmet Rack has been designed as a helmet holder you might actually want in your home, with a large spherical ball to distribute weight evenly and avoid pressure points on the helmet’s delicate EPS foam.
Helmet racks are a great way to store and showcase helmets, and it’s a much better way to store them than placing them on a flat surface like a table or desk, as this tends to allow sweat and moisture to fester and begin causing problems with mould.
Each Halley Helmet Rack has a laser cut backing plate, with a bent steel arm, and a stainless steel sphere – and they can be assembled in 5 minutes and installed in another 5, so long as you have a drill handy.
