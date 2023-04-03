This is the Guided Field Blade Sharpener from Work Sharp, it’s a lightweight all-in-one sharpener for a wide variety of knives, hatchets, axes, fish hooks, and even broad arrowheads for bowhunters.

The team at Work Sharp developed the Guided Field Sharpener as a simple, easy to carry sharpener that can keep a good edge on all your gear – so you don’t need to carry a specialized sharpener for each item.

The Guided Field Sharpener has:

A 320 Coarse Sharpening Plate.

A 600 Fine Diamond Sharpening Plate.

A 3-Position Multi-Grit Ceramic Rod Including A Fish Hook Groove.

A Leather Strop.

It proves sharpening angles of 20° and 25°.

It has a small curved ceramic sharpener for serrations on blades.

It has a lanyard hole for easy carrying.

It weighs in at 6 oz.

Work Sharp is based out of Ashland, Oregon, the company originally started life back in 1973 as Darex in Beecher, Illinois. It was named after the initials of three generations of the Bernard family – David, Arthur, and Richard.

Darex produces industrial bit sharpeners and they later founded Drill Doctor, a company that makes professional and DIY drill bit sharpeners. With all this experience in the sharpening trade they then founded Work Sharp which makes knife and tool sharpeners.

The company is now run by Matthew Bernard, the fourth generation of the Bernard family to operate the enterprise. They sell their gear through a range of stores across North America, and they also have their own online store allowing people to buy from them direct.

The Guided Field Sharpener retails for $39.95 USD and you can buy it direct from Work Sharp here. Each one comes with a three year warranty.