The Goodspeed Petrol Racing Watch – $169 USD

The Goodspeed Petrol racing watch is designed to look like the motorsport chronographs of the 1970s while carrying an MSRP of just $169 USD – making it affordable to almost everyone, including many that can’t quite spring for a Rolex Daytona just yet.
Goodspeed Petrol Specifications
The watch was designed by the team at Goodspeed as their cornerstone chronograph with a 316L stainless steel case offered in both 40mm and 42mm diameters. A domed sapphire crystal ensures a clear view of the dial even at angles, it’s waterproof to 100 meters (10 ATM), and it has a uni-directional rotating bezel.
The movement is a borderline bulletproof Seiko VK64 Mecha-Quartz chronograph movement offering two sundials and a date window. The dial has a classic motorsport feel to it, the hands all have luminous markings to ensure you can read it in the dark, and each watch comes with a black Italian leather rally strap with distinctive speed holes.
Straps – Case – Colorways
Each example of the Goodspeed Petrol ships out inside its own leather case (pictured below), this case is designed to comfortably fit almost all common sunglass sizes allowing you to use it as a protective case. The watch can be ordered in red, blue, and black colorways, with either a dark tan or black strap.
Goodspeed is currently funding the project on Kickstarter and as you can probably imagine the interest has been strong, there are still a number of places left to order a watch at the $169 USD price point however.
