The Go Forth & Do Good Flask measures in at 12 ounces – a good size for those who want to share their whisky, or for those who want more than a measly 4 ounces in their pocket.

It seems like we’re inundated by events that require any reasonable person to have a stash of moonshine on them, events like Thanksgiving, Hannuka, Christmas, birthdays, funerals, weddings, bar mitzvahs, christenings, Easter, and of course – Festivus.

Go Forth Goods was founded a few years ago in Marietta, Georgia to hand make leather goods using techniques and materials used by our grandparents and great grandparents.

Each Go Forth & Do Good Flask comes with a lifetime guarantee, they’re made from 100% stainless steel, wrapped with 10 oz latigo leather, and stamped with the Go Forth & Do Good adventure logo.

