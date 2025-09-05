This is a 9.4 liter Gen II big block Hemi crate engine built by Prestige Motorsports out of Concord, North Carolina. Each engine is good for 700+ bhp, and unusually, they come with a three year, unlimited mileage warranty.

With a displacement of 572 cubic inches, these V8s are all based on the original 426 Hemi architecture, with an iron block, aluminum heads, a solid roller camshaft, shaft mounted roller rockers, and more – resulting in a red line of 6,500 rpm and that eye-watering power output on 91 octane pump gas.

History Speedrun: Prestige Motorsports

Prestige Motorsports began life in Concord, North Carolina, more than 14 years ago in a two-car garage, founded on a simple idea – that custom engines should be built around the driver’s dream, not just off-the-shelf templates.

The shop’s early work focused on tailored performance engine builds for classic muscle cars, but it quickly grew beyond crate engines into full turn-key powertrain solutions.

The company soon distinguished itself by developing complete engine packages designed to eliminate guesswork for their customers. This approach led to their Ultimate Turn-Key Package, which included not just the engine but the cooling, fuel delivery, and transmission systems, shipped as a ready-to-install unit. This model proved successful and helped Prestige carve out a reputation for tailor-made reliability and focus on individual customers.

As demand grew, Prestige moved out of the garage into a full facility equipped with CNC machining, an in-house dyno, and a performance installation center. This expansion allowed the team to handle every step of the process under one roof, from precision machining and fabrication to suspension, brakes, and complete vehicle builds.

Every engine is still dyno tested before delivery, and each comes with a detailed build sheet listing every component, part, and brand/version used.

Skipping forward to the current day, Prestige serves both the automotive and marine performance sectors, specializing in Chevrolet, Ford, Mopar, LS, LT, and Gen III Hemi platforms. Their ethos of personalization, transparency, and technical rigor has earned them a global customer base, with clients as far afield as Australia and South Africa.

The 700 BHP 572 Cubic Inch Gen II Hemi Crate Engine

The engine you see here is a generation II big block Hemi V8 built by the team at Prestige Motorsports, with a dyno-proven output of 700+ bhp. Far from being a motorsport or show-only engine, these V8s are designed to be driven on the street – and each comes with an industry-leading three year, unlimited mileage warranty.

The list of parts that goes into each engine reads like a who’s who list of top manufacturers, including Edelbrock or Indy Gen II Hemi heads in aluminum, Edelbrock dual carburetors, an MSD Pro Billet ignition, 4340 forged H-beam connecting rods, custom forged pistons, a solid roller camshaft, shaft mounted roller rockers, and more.

These engines are now available to buy through the official Prestige Motorsports eBay store here, they’re built to order and has a $30,999 USD MSRP.

Images courtesy of Prestige Motorsports