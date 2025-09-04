This is an original Daihatsu Midget II, it’s a JDM car in every sense of the word, designed to fit into the low-tax Kei car class but still offer cargo carrying capacity for delivery companies, grocery stores, and tradespeople.

The Midget II has a single seat up front with a modest interior that still includes many modern conveniences, including air conditioning, a stereo, a side console, a cigarette lighter, and it even has an aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel with a Ferrari prancing horse – likely a humorous addition from a previous owner.

History Speedrun: The Daihatsu Midget

When Daihatsu introduced the original Midget in 1957, Japan was still rebuilding its economy. Small, affordable vehicles were in demand for delivery services, tradesfolk, and family businesses navigating the country’s crowded urban streets.

The Midget, officially classified as a kei truck, fit the bill perfectly. With a single seat, motorcycle-style handlebars, and a compact single-cylinder engine, it looked more like a three-wheeled scooter with a cab than a conventional pickup. It was lightweight, frugal, and easy to maneuver in tight spaces – quickly becoming a common sight in postwar Japan.

Through the 1960s, the Midget evolved into the MP series, gaining a steering wheel in place of the handlebars, small cargo beds, and eventually a second seat. Its role remained utilitarian but by the 1970s, changing safety and emissions standards pushed the three-wheeler into obsolescence. Production wound down, and the Midget disappeared from Daihatsu’s lineup for nearly two decades.

The Daihatsu Midget II Arrives On The Scene

The Midget revival came in 1996 – Japan’s economy had shifted again, and kei-class vehicles had grown into a popular segment filled with boxy vans, quirky microcars, and tiny work trucks. Nostalgia played a significant role, retro styling was gaining in popularity in Japan at the time, and Daihatsu saw an opportunity to bring back the Midget name in a form that was both an homage to the past, and a practical small-capacity utility truck for urban use.

The result of all this was the Midget II, a four-wheeled kei pickup that fully embraced its own eccentricity. Unlike the spartan original from the post-WWII period, it had a conventional cab with seating for one or two depending on trim. Its most recognizable feature was the externally mounted spare tire bolted to the nose, a clever visual callback to utilitarian light trucks of earlier decades.

At just 2,790 mm long and 1,295 mm wide, it was one of the smallest production vehicles of its era – shorter than a modern Smart car but equipped with a pickup bed large enough for light cargo.

The Midget II was powered by Daihatsu’s EF-series 659 cc inline-three. In base form it produced around 30 bhp, while the later fuel-injected EF-SE offered 32 bhp. Power went to the rear wheels through a 4-speed manual or, in some versions, a 3-speed automatic. Despite its modest output, the Midget II made the most of its kei-class limits with short gearing, excellent low-speed maneuverability, and a turning radius of just 3.6 meters.

Daihatsu offered multiple variants. The “B” type was a single-seater with a motorcycle-style interior layout, the “D” added a passenger seat, and the “R” type brought slightly more cargo-friendly features.

Customers could order both pickup and van-bodied versions, making the Midget II suitable for small businesses, delivery services, or even personal runabout use. Its spartan design meant payload capacity remained limited, but it was designed for urban use rather than heavy duty industrial applications.

Culturally, the Midget II became something of a cult icon. It appeared in the Gran Turismo video game series, where players could pit the tiny truck against high-powered supercars, an amusing contrast that only boosted its popularity – and helped it become known outside of its native Japan.

Production of the Midget II lasted until 2001, after which Daihatsu shifted focus to other kei vehicles like the Hijet and Move. The Midget II is remembered today as one of Japan’s oddest yet most endearing kei trucks, a vehicle that kept alive the memory of Japan’s postwar motoring boom.

The 1996 Daihatsu Midget II Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is an original Daihatsu Midget II from 1996, it has just 53,000 kilometers (33,000 miles) on the odometer and it’s now been imported into the United States and road registered in Texas.

It’s finished in teal over gray upholstery, it has 90s-style side decals, a chrome front bumper, and that famous body-color spare wheel cover mounted to the front – along with the headlights this gives it a face with a large nose right in the middle.

It rides on 12″ aftermarket wheels which were fitted with 145/80 MRF ZLX tires earlier this year. It has four wheel drum brakes, a small rear cargo area, and inside you’ll find seating for one, as well as air conditioning, a stereo, and more.

The vehicle is now being offered for sale out of Houston, Texas on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer