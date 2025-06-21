This is a Vortec 8.1 liter (496 cubic inch) V8, the final big block V8 produced by General Motors, and it just popped up for sale on eBay still sitting unused in its factory shipping crate.

The asking price of $9,600 USD means it’s likely to get snapped up by a buyer relatively quickly, as factory-fresh versions of this engine are thin on the ground – and they’re popular for engine swaps as they use the same engine mounts and bell housings as the other GM big blocks of the era.

History Speedrun: The Vortec 8.1 Liter V8

The Vortec 8.1 liter V8, also known as the Vortec 8100 or by its engine code L18, was General Motors’ final big block gasoline engine. Produced from 2001 to 2009, it marked the end of an era that began in the 1950s with the original Chevrolet Mark IV big block.

The 8.1 liter Vortec was part of the Generation VII family and was essentially a modernized version of the 7.4 liter (454 cubic inch) engine, with a larger bore and longer stroke that pushed displacement to 496 cubic inches.

The Vortec 8100 had a cast-iron block and heads, hydraulic roller lifters, a forged steel crankshaft, multi-port fuel injection, and a coil-near-plug ignition system. It was known for its durability and torque-biased performance, producing 340 – 345 bhp and 455 lb ft of torque in most factory configurations. Redline was limited to around the 4,500 rpm level, its focus was on low-end pulling power for trucks rather than high-revving performance for more sporting applications.

Unlike earlier big-blocks, the Vortec 8100 used an updated firing order (1-8-7-2-6-5-4-3), shared with the LS-series engines, this was to reduce crankshaft harmonics and improve balance. It also included provisions for OBD-II diagnostics and modern emissions compliance, with later models even featuring electronic throttle control.

The engine found use in a range of heavy-duty Chevrolet and GM-badged vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD, Chevrolet Suburban 2500, Chevrolet Avalanche 2500, and a number of full-size vans.

It also powered the Workhorse motorhome chassis and was used in marine applications under the MerCruiser and Volvo Penta brands – though these engines were marinized and were not identical to the 8100s used in trucks and vans.

The Vortec 8100 was discontinued primarily due to tightening fuel economy and emissions standards. By 2009, GM phased it out completely in favor of more efficient alternatives like the Duramax diesel and high-displacement versions of the small-block V8 (primarily the 6.0 and later the 6.6 liter gas engines).

The tooling and cost of continuing big-block development also didn’t really make sense anymore in an environment focused on efficiency and emissions.

The Vortec 8100 has since gained a following in performance and towing communities due to its monstrous torque, mechanical simplicity, and easy (affordable) availability. Performance parts are more limited compared to the small-block LS engines of course, but that said, upgrades like camshaft swaps, new intake manifolds, and re-tuned ECMs can unlock some additional horsepower.

Because it shares some architecture with earlier Mark IV and Gen VI engines, there’s a degree of parts compatibility, though some internals and electronics are unique. The engine’s sheer size and weight – nearly 750 lbs fully dressed – means it’s not suited for all swaps, but it remains popular in big truck and marine builds, some have even bolted them into their hot rod builds.

The Factory-Crated Vortec 8.1 Liter V8 Shown Here

The engine you see here is reportedly a Vortec 8100 V8 that remains in its original factory crate, having never been installed into a vehicle. It’s the first crated Vortec 8100 we’ve seen come up for sale in years – most seem to have been snapped up and either fitted as a replacement engine into a suitable truck, or used in a custom build.

The eBay listing says that its brand new, and that they will ship it to the winning bidder via USPS Ground Advantage – an understandable choice given the immense weight of the engine.

If you’d like to read more about it or enquire about buying it you can visit the listing here. It’s being sold out of River Falls, Wisconsin with a Buy It Now price of $9,600 USD.

Images courtesy of the eBay seller + General Motors