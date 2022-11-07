The Garmin InReach Mini 2 allows you to send and receive text messages with people home when you’re out in the wilderness – you can also send SOS signals, communicate with rescuers, and communicate directly between inReach devices.

When leaving a major city it doesn’t typically take long for cell phone reception to get flaky, even just a few minutes off the interstate into the countryside can leave you with no bars and no way of reaching out if you need to.

The Garmin InReach Mini 2 was developed as a handheld GPS navigation and text communications device that also includes live weather updates for your location and route, as well as allowing you to message in an emergency and communicate with rescuers.

In the InReach Mini 2 has a rechargeable battery that gives up to 14 days of life in the standard 10 minute tracking mode, and up to 30 days when it’s in 30 minute tracking mode.

It also has a digital compass that delivers accurate, reliable heading information, TracBack routing, it’s impact-resistant, and it’s IPX7 waterproof rated.

Due to the fact that the inReach Mini 2 uses the global Iridium satellite network it does require a subscription to use, the cheapest plan is $14.95 USD per month and it can be paused when you’re not using it to save on costs.

Visit The Store