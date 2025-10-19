This is the Expedition Backpack from Fuel – a European outfitting, apparel, and custom motorcycle company based out of Spain that’s earned a reputation for designing gear that’s damn near bulletproof.

With a capacity of 30 liters, this waterproof, roll top bag is designed to keep your gear dry no matter what weather you might encounter and it can be worn as a backpack, carried like a duffel, or strapped right to the back of your motorcycle or onto a 4×4 roof rack.

History Speedrun: Fuel Motorcycles

Fuel Motorcycles started out in Barcelona in 2012, when a small group of friends started building custom motorcycles inspired by the golden age of motorcycling. Founded by Karles Vives, the workshop quickly first gained attention for their series of bespoke BMW R-series scramblers, each following vintage desert-racer aesthetics.

Their reputation grew well beyond Spain after launching the annual “Scram Africa,” a multi-day endurance ride in North Africa that celebrates classic motorcycles and adventure riding, rather than competition.

What started as a custom motorcycle shop soon evolved into a global lifestyle brand – Fuel’s clothing line, including jackets, gloves, and riding gear, was all designed with the same philosophy as their motorcycle builds – vintage design backed by modern materials and methodology.

While some Fuel designs are purely lifestyle apparel, others are designed for demanding conditions and long-distance adventure rides. The brand’s growing popularity led to collaborations with manufacturers like BMW Motorrad, most notably the “Fuel Coyote,” a custom R nineT Urban G/S built to reference the company’s desert roots with the original R80 G/S.

The Fuel Expedition Backpack

The Expedition Backpack from Fuel Motorcycles is a 30 liter roll-top travel bag designed for riders (and anyone else) who needs reliable weather protection for their gear, and plenty of versatility for long trips. It’s built to work both as a traditional backpack and as a duffle-style pack when required.

Durability and waterproofing were central to the design process of the Expedition Backpack – the outer shell is made from 100% waterproof polyester, with a roll-top closure that seals out moisture completely.

A waterproof front pocket and reinforced base offer further protection against rain and abrasion. It also has reflective prints to improve visibility – particularly useful when it’s being worn on the back while you’re riding a motorcycle.

The bag also has side access to the main compartment, allowing quick retrieval of gear without unrolling the top. It has adjustable straps and quick-release buckles which allow it to secure to a motorcycle on long trips.

The Expedition Backpack is now available directly from the Fuel Motorcycles online store here, it comes in Black/Yellow or Black/Orange colorways.

Images courtesy of Fuel Motorcycles