This is the Ferrari Testa Rossa J, it’s a sculpture from the team of Hedley Studios made from hand-formed aluminum, showing the bodywork of the iconic Ferrari Testa Rossa at 75% scale.

Just 19 examples of this sculpture will be made, they’re closely based on the original design drawings held within the Ferrari Classiche archives in Maranello, and they each measure in at a sizable 3.1 meters in length by 1.1 meters in width (roughly 10.1 feet x 3.6 feet).

Fast Facts: The Ferrari Testa Rossa

The Ferrari Testa Rossa, also known as the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa or the 250 TR, was a series of sports racing cars built by the Italian automaker from 1957 to 1961. The cars had a number of different bodies built by some of the greatest Italian coachbuilding companies of the time, like Pinin Farina, Fantuzzi, and Scaglietti.

The car was built around an advanced tubular steel spaceframe chassis with independent front suspension, and either a live rear axle (standard for the era), or a slightly more advanced de Dion rear end.

Initially all cars were fitted with large drum brakes on all four corners, however these would slowly be phased out on newer cars from 1959 onwards. Power was provided by a specially developed version of the Colombo V12 engine with a displacement of 3.0 liters to meet the requirements of the World Sports Car Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Various versions of the 250 TR would win 10 World Sports Car Championship races and secure constructor’s title wins in the World Sports Car Championship in 1958, 1960, and 1961. Some of the races won included the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1958, 1960, and 1961, the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1958, 1959 and 1961, the Pescara 4 Hours in 1961, the 1000 Km of Buenos Aires in 1958 and 1960, and the legendary Targa Florio in 1958.

The Ferrari Testa Rossa is one of the sports racing cars that truly helped put Ferrari on the map in the global world of top flight motorsport. Ferrari had only begun racing their own sports cars in earnest 10 years before the debut of the Testa Rossa in 1947, and in some respects they were still the new kids on the block compared to names like Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Jaguar, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.

It’s worth noting that the name Testa Rossa has been used a few times by Ferrari over the decades, it means “Red Head” in Italian and has been the model name of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa in the 1950s, the Ferrari Monza 500 TR (Testa Rossa) race car in 1954, the Ferrari Testarossa supercar from the 1980s, and the Ferrari 849 Testarossa – a current Ferrari production car.

The Ferrari Testa Rossa J Sculpture

This is the Ferrari Testa Rossa J sculpture from the team at Hedley Studios in England. It’s a 75% scale model of the aluminum “pontoon fender” Scaglietti version of the original Testa Rossa body. Like the original, this one is also made entirely by hand by skilled craftsmen.

These sculptures are officially licensed by Ferrari, and they were made thanks to access to design drawings held within the Ferrari Classiche archives in Maranello, Italy. Just 19 of these will be made, each measures in at 3.1 meters in length by 1.1 meters in width.

The one you see here is now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of Bicester in the United Kingdom and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars