This is the Landfreeder Quadtrack, it’s an RC truck designed to handle almost any terrain you point it at, including snow, which makes it ideal as a fun winter kit for adults and kids alike.

Most RC vehicles ride on wheels, which can limit their ability on snow, meaning they’re of limited usefulness when the mercury drops and the white stuff starts falling. As the name suggests, the Quadtrack has tracks on all four corners, giving it a much larger contact patch than a standard tire and meaning it can handle snow, deep sand, and other soft surfaces.

Above Video: This official Tamiya video of the Landfreeder Quadtrack show it where it excels the most – on snow.

History Speedrun: The Tamiya Landfreeder Quadtrack

The Tamiya Landfreeder Quadtrack was released in 2021, it’s based on the four-wheel drive Tamiya TT-02 chassis, but instead of wheels at each hub you’ll find a three-sided track unit with a contact patch measuring 60mm length and 39mm wide.

The polycarbonate body of the Landfreeder comes pre-painted in black with smoke windows, helping to shorten the time it takes to assemble the kit by removing the need to paint it and wait for it to dry. The styling of the truck is clearly designed to resemble Chevrolet and Ford pickups from the 1980s without being an exact copy of any one model.

The chassis, named TT-02FT in this case with the additional “FT” standing for “Four Track,” uses a centrally-mounted 540-brushed type electric motor which sends power forwards and backwards to front and rear gearboxes, and from there out to the hubs.

The truck rides on the same fully-independent system as the TT-02, with double wishbones at all four wheels with coil-over friction dampers – a step up over the usual live-axle chassis used for many of Tamiya’s RC pickup and 4×4 models.

The measurements of the Landfreeder Quadtrack are somewhat hefty, with a length of 425 mm, a width of 247 mm, and a height of 199 mm. That works out to 16.73 inches x 9.72 inches x 7.83 inches. It also has a three-piece steering tie-rod, four-bevel front and rear differentials, and the fog lamps, grille guard, and roll bar are all recreated using separate metal-plated parts for improved realism.

Each model comes as a kit and needs to be assembled, then have the decals added. The kit is complete with the exception of the two-channel radio controller and battery pack – this is because hobbyists tend to want to use their own controllers and pre-existing battery packs.

Thanks to its remarkable ability on snow, the Landfreeder Quadtrack is a popular Tamiya kit in the winter months, and its now available to buy direct from the official Tamiya Amazon store here.

Images courtesy of Tamiya