Fuel Downtown Denim Motorcycle Jacket

The new Fuel Downtown is a denim motorcycle jacket with a full Para-Aramid, anti-abrasion layer under its 12.5 oz indigo dyed denim outer shell. That shell is waxed for weatherproofing, and it has a full length wind stopping YKK zipper behind a denim flap, held in place with 5 brass snaps.
For additional safety, the Downtown includes CE Level 2 Smooth Ways back, shoulder, and elbow armor. There’s a waterproof document pocket on the chest, along with 3 other front pockets, and a secure internal zippered pocket. It has a dropped back and a mandarin collar with 2 snaps for closure, and zippered cuffs with snap closures.
Fuel Motorcycles is a Spanish team of custom motorcycle builders who recently turned their hands to designing gear too – based on their own needs and what they’ve learned about gear requirements on their annual Scram Africa rides across the Sahara Desert.
This jacket can be ordered in sizes from S through to XXL, and it retails at €365 from the Fuel Motorcycles online store, based in Barcelona.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Creek Cutler is the home of James Freakly, an English bladesmith based in North Norfolk. James makes a wide variety of utility knives and kitchen knives by hand in his workshop, the latter of which are highly sought after by professional chefs in Britain and around the world. Some of his more unusual creations are knives…
Read More
After The Race is a boutique Belgian company that utilises the artistic talents of Edmond “Pogo” Thonnard – a man recognised as being one of the founders of European street art, along with others like Keith Harring, Banksy, Jef Aérosol, and Speedy Graffito. Each hood can be either a lightweight fibreglass unit or a real…
Read More
The new Wythe Motorcycle Jacket is the result of a collaboration between Jane Motorcycles and Cardinal Motors – two iconic New York motorcycle garages with global reputations. Each Wythe is made from a combination of soft Italian calf skin on the torso, American horsehide on the shoulders and elbows, and lambskin on the collars and…
Read More
Suus 3066 Road Denim Motorcycle Jeans are made from 14oz ARMALITH UHMWPE (ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene) denim that’s both incredibly abrasion resistant, and breathable. The version of the 3066 jeans you see here also come with advanced D3O armor in the knees and hips – for added impact protection. UHMWPE materials are highly resistant to rubbing, tearing,…
Read More
The Land Rover Defender Multi Tool is a credit card sized, stainless steel tool designed to go in your wallet or glovebox until needed. It incorporates 11 tools in total, the most commonly used of which will almost certainly be the bottle opener. When you’re not opening a beer after a long day of green…
Read More
Mollyjogger’s Bear & Son Scrimshaw Knife Kit contains everything you need to partake in the age-old art of scrimshaw – carving bone or ivory with words, art, and iconography, a pastime that originally started on whaling ships back in the mid-1700s. While the early scrimshaw artists used whale bones and teeth, typically from sperm or…
Read More