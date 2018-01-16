Fuel Downtown Denim Motorcycle Jacket Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

Gear

Jackets

The new Fuel Downtown is a denim motorcycle jacket with a full Para-Aramid, anti-abrasion layer under its 12.5 oz indigo dyed denim outer shell. That shell is waxed for weatherproofing, and it has a full length wind stopping YKK zipper behind a denim flap, held in place with 5 brass snaps.

For additional safety, the Downtown includes CE Level 2 Smooth Ways back, shoulder, and elbow armor. There’s a waterproof document pocket on the chest, along with 3 other front pockets, and a secure internal zippered pocket. It has a dropped back and a mandarin collar with 2 snaps for closure, and zippered cuffs with snap closures.

Fuel Motorcycles is a Spanish team of custom motorcycle builders who recently turned their hands to designing gear too – based on their own needs and what they’ve learned about gear requirements on their annual Scram Africa rides across the Sahara Desert.

This jacket can be ordered in sizes from S through to XXL, and it retails at €365 from the Fuel Motorcycles online store, based in Barcelona.

Buy Here