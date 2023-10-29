This 1992 Ford Bronco is a former federal surveillance truck, it remains in much the same condition it was in when in government use, with a fixed swivel chair in the rear along with desks, a privacy screen, electrical outlets, and heavily-tinted rear windows.

This vehicle was used by Homeland Security Investigations, a government agency with a broad investigative purview including terrorism, national security threats, narcotics smuggling, transnational gang activity, human trafficking, illegal exports of controlled technology and weapons, and more.

Fast Facts – The Fifth Generation Ford Bronco

The Fifth Generation Ford Bronco was introduced in 1991 for the 1992 model year. It continued to be based on the F-150 pickup truck platform and retained the two-door body. The design was an evolution of the previous generation, with updated styling that included a more aerodynamic front end, a new grille, and revised front and rear fascias.

The interior of the Fifth Generation Bronco was more refined and comfortable than previous generations, with improved materials and ergonomics including the an option for front leather seats. It offered features like power windows, air conditioning, an air bag, and an optional CD player. It was also the first Ford vehicle to have turn signals integrated into the rear vision mirrors.

This generation offered three engine options, including a 4.9 liter inline-six, a 5.0 liter V8, and an H.O. 5.8 liter V8. The two transmission options were either the 4-speed automatic or the 5-speed manual, with the automatic being by far the most common of the two.

The Fifth Generation Ford Bronco would be the last of the original Broncos, it was discontinued after 1996 and replaced with the Ford Expedition from 1997 onwards. Ford denied that the discontinuation was related to the much publicized O.J. Simpson chase which had been watched live by approximately 95 million Americans, as he attempted to flee in a white 1993 Bronco XLT.

The Last Of The Broncos

The original family of Broncos remained in production from 1965 until 1996, the first generation model series had the longest production run – for 12 years from 1965 till 1977 – and it remains by far the most popular with collectors today. The later versions of the Bronco would all be based on the larger Ford F-Series pickup truck platform starting with the second generation in 1977 until the fifth generation was discontinued in 1996 to be replaced by the Ford Expedition.

The fifth generation Bronco has never been the most desirable member of the Bronco family, partly due to the fact that O.J. Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings used a white 1993 fifth gen Bronco to flee police, creating a media circus that is still the most famous police chase in history and one of the defining moments of the 1990s.

Just two years after the chase Ford would discontinue the Bronco – they said it had nothing to do with the O.J. Simpson factor and that sales had been steadily declining, but it’s almost certain that it did play a role in the end of the Bronco line.

Even today 30 years after the event it’s still not possible to drive around in a fifth generation white Bronco without people regularly commenting on the chase.

Much like the earlier Broncos dating back to the second generation model which debuted in 1977, the fifth gen model is based on the Ford F-Series truck that was in production at the same time – in this case the eighth generation Ford F-150.

The Bronco has body-on-chassis construction with coil springs up front and leaf springs in the rear. There’s a live axle in the rear and the Ford/Dana twin traction beam independent front suspension system up front.

Engine options had been simplified to just three choices, the 4.9 liter inline-six, a 5.0 liter V8, and an H.O. 5.8 liter V8. Of these, the two V8 options seem to have been by far the most popular. Power was sent back through either a 4-speed automatic or 5-speed manual transmission, and a dual range transfer case.

Above Video: This is the Larry King coverage of the most famous place chase in world history – the pursuit of O.J. Simpson, who was being driven in a white 1993 fifth gen Ford Bronco by his friend Al Cowlings.

For many years the later-generation Broncos were less popular, though this seems to be changing slowly in recent years which is reflected in ever increasing prices.

Ford brought the Bronco back into production in 2021 based on the Ford Ranger platform. This new version has retro styling and it’s proven wildly popular, with Ford initially struggling to keep up with demand.

The 1992 Ex-HSI Ford Bronco Shown Here

This is a former Homeland Security Investigations surveillance vehicle that was specially modified by the agency with heavily tinted rear windows, a rear partition, a fixed swivel chair, desks, power outlets, and built-in lighting.

It’s said to have been used by the HSI in Texas, it was later sold by them into civilian hands. The vehicle was then acquired by the team at Chicago Motors with 39,000 miles on the odometer, low milage for a Bronco of this vintage, and they note that the engine and transmission are both working well, and that the brakes were refreshed less than 1,000 miles ago.

They also mention that the vehicle’s body is in generally good shape though it does have a few minor door dings. More recently it’s been given new tires, new shock absorbers, a new serpentine belt, new spark plugs and wires, a new ABS booster, and all fluids have been changed.

This is the 5.0 liter V8 version, with the four speed automatic transmission, and the quad shock front suspension option. The air conditioning unit has been changed over to R-132 and it’s listed as working and blowing cold.

This Ex-HSI surveillance truck is now being offered for sale on Chicago Motors, unsurprisingly out of Chicago, Illinois. The asking price is $29,995 USD and they note in the description that all vehicles are checked and inspected by qualified technicians before being placed for sale online. If you’d like to read more or enquire about buying it you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Chicago Motors Inc