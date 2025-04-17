This is a 1992 Mazda Autozam AZ-1, a rare mid-engined JDM kei-class sports car that was never officially exported to the United States. This one has now been imported and it’s being offered for sale in Morgantown, West Virginia on eBay.

The asking price of $18,000 USD will make it interesting to many, however it’s worth reading the full listing, as the seller notes that the car does have some rust, and should be treated as a project car.

Fast Facts – The Mazda Autozam AZ-1

The Mazda Autozam AZ-1 is a rare mid-engined JDM kei-class sports car notable for its gullwing doors, lightweight plastic body panels over a steel unibody, and its turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Developed initially by Suzuki, Mazda finalized the design and brought it to market through its Autozam sub-brand in Japan.

Despite receiving praise for its agile handling and unique styling, the AZ-1 struggled commercially due to Japan’s early-1990s recession, leading Mazda to introduce special editions to boost sales. Its rarity has now made it highly desirable among collectors, particularly within international JDM enthusiast community.

The Autozam AZ-1 shown here is for sale at $18,000 USD in Morgantown, West Virginia as a restoration project. Finished in jet black with a two-tone black and red interior, the seller mentions some existing rust issues, recommending refurbishment and noting prior engine modifications improving performance above factory specifications.

Originally a Suzuki prototype, the Autozam AZ-1 transitioned to Mazda under the leadership of Toshihiko Hirai, famed designer of the MX-5 Miata. Produced in limited numbers, the AZ-1 is characterized as a “mini supercar,” capturing exotic features in a compact kei-class format, appealing to budget-conscious enthusiasts in early-1990s Japan.

Building The Littlest Gullwing

What would happen if you took the engineering and styling specifications of the world’s most famous supercars and squeezed them into Japan’s restrictive Kei class? The answer is the car you see pictured here, the rare and highly unusual Autozam AZ-1 from Mazda, and indirectly from Suzuki.

For the uninitiated, Autozam was Mazda’s sub-brand for smaller cars including Kei cars, many of which were simply badge-engineered Suzukis. This close connection between the two Japanese automakers would directly lead to the car you see here, it started out as a Suzuki prototype before being picked up and productionized by Mazda.

In the years since its introduction in 1992 some have called the AZ-1 a “mini supercar” due to its supercar-inspired design influences – the mid-engined layout, gullwing doors, optional rear wing, and prominent side strakes.

If you were Japanese in the early 1990s with a limited budget and a love for exotic machinery you would have likely had just one car on your shopping list – the cheeky little bug-eyed Autozam.

The Autozam AZ-1 – Specifications

The original Suzuki prototypes that would eventually be developed into the AZ-1 started with the Suzuki RS/1 prototype from 1985 – a mid-engined Kei car that was followed up by the RS/3 of 1987.

Suzuki decided not to put the car into production, instead focusing on the Cappucino, but thankfully due to the close relationship between Suzuki and Mazda a deal was struck and the project was taken over by Toshihiko Hirai – the father of the Mazda MX-5 (Miata).

The Mazda team then developed their own version of the car, the AZ-550 Sports, in three different configurations: Type A, Type B, and Type C. The Type A was the design chosen for production, while the Type B was a spartan “high-tuned pure sports” version, and the Type C had a distinctive body design inspired by Mazda’s Group C sports prototype racers.

Much of the development work for the chassis of the production car would take place in England, it consists of a steel unibody internal structure with lightweight plastic outer body panels. The curb weight of the production car was just 720 kgs or (1,587 lbs).

Power is provided by a mid-mounted double overhead cam, 12-valve, turbocharged inline-three cylinder Suzuki F6A engine producing 66 bhp and sending power back through a 5-speed gearbox to the rear wheels.

Period reviews extolled the handling and performance virtues of the Autozam AZ-1, by the standards of the Kei car class of course, and it appeared that Mazda was going to sell almost a thousand of them a month.

Unfortunately a recession hit the Japanese economy causing pursestrings to tighten, and ultimately Mazda would struggle to sell the cars, releasing a number of special edition versions to bolster interest and shift them off Autozam showroom floors.

Today the AZ-1 and its cousin the Cara are both highly sought after in Japan, and overseas in the rapidly growing JDM culture scene in the United States, Europe, and further afield.

The Mazda Autozam AZ-1 Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1992 Mazda Autozam AZ-1 that was imported into the USA once it had become eligible. It’s finished in jet black over a black and red two-tone interior, and it’s fitted with matching black wheels.

It’s now being sold on eBay by a seller who had planned to rent the car out. Sadly the rust issues are such that this isn’t feasible, so they’re now selling it in the hopes that the next owner can give it the refurbishment it deserves.

The Buy It Now price is $18,000 USD and the seller mentions that it has had some engine work done, so it’s a little faster than it was when it was factory-fresh. If you’d like to read more about it or make an offer you can visit the listing here.

Images provided by eBay Motors, 2025©