This is a 1992 Mercedes-Benz 200GE “G-Wagon” that benefits from the fitment of a 4.2 liter M116 V8 sourced from a 420SEC, producing to 215 bhp and 243 lb ft of torque.

One of the only major gripes regarding early G-Wagons was the lack of power – they were designed for military use where reliability is king, and performance is very much an afterthought. Modern G-Wagons modified by the likes of AMG and Brabus have certainly solved this issue, but those two prefer two-door versions sometimes have to take matters into their own hands.

Fast Facts – A V8-Swapped Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

This 1992 Mercedes-Benz 200GE “G-Wagon” has undergone an engine swap, replacing its original 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine with a 4.2 liter M116 V8 from a Mercedes 420SEC. This swap nearly doubles the vehicle’s power output to 215 bhp and 243 lb ft of torque, addressing the common complaint of early G-Wagons being underpowered.

The original 200GE, built for the Italian market due to engine displacement-linked tax regulations, suffered from poor performance and fuel economy. With a 0-60 mph time of 18 seconds, a top speed of 87 mph, and fuel consumption of 14-15 mpg US, it left much to be desired. This led many owners to seek engine swaps to improve performance.

This modified G-Wagon features a 5-speed manual gearbox, selectable four-wheel drive, and three locking differentials. It sits on a lifted suspension with reinforced components and rides on 16″ Terrafirma TF100 beadlock forged alloy wheels with Maxxis Creepy Crawler tires. The exterior is finished in Arctic White with black trim.

The interior has been reupholstered with black leather and plaid cloth, featuring Recaro Idealsitz Orthopad 81 bucket seats and Zebrano wood inlays. Originally registered in Italy, this G-Wagon is now based in Germany and is being offered for sale through Collecting Cars in Aalen, Germany.

The Mercedes-Benz 200GE G-Wagon

The Mercedes-Benz 200GE version of the G-Wagon was built specifically for the Italian market, as there was a far heavier tax burden for cars with an engine displacement of over 2.0 liters. The 200GE was powered by a 1997cc in-line four petrol engine producing 117 bhp at 5,200 rpm and 131 lb ft of torque at 3,500 rpm. Not numbers that were ever going to set the world alight.

As a result of its humble power output, the 200GE G-Wagon had a 0-60 mph time of 18 seconds and a top speed of 87 mph (140 km/h). This performance might be excusable, even tolerable, if the vehicle offered excellent fuel economy – but alas it did not.

Owners could expect approximately 14-15 mpg US, or 16 liters per 100 kms. These were not good figures at all, and actually worse than many far more powerful, and far quicker, V8-powered 4x4s.

As a result of all this, many owners have sought out engine swaps, and there are even kits you can buy online to streamline the process.

The V8-Swapped Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon Shown Here

The G-Wagon you see in this article is now about as close to the perfect example of the species in existence, if by perfection you’re prioritizing power and performance that is.

The builder of this vehicle decided to pull out the insipid original 2.0 liter four-cylinder unit, but opted to stay within the Mercedes-Benz family when seeking a new engine.

Ultimately, it was decided to source a 4.2 liter V8 Mercedes-Benz M116 engine from a C126-era Mercedes 420SEC. This engine has an aluminum block and heads, providing a relatively low weight for its size and displacement.

The 4.2 liter version of the M116 V8 has single overhead cams per bank operating two valves per cylinder, it has Bosch Jetronic electronic fuel-injection, and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. As noted above, power was 215 bhp and 243 lb ft of torque, almost doubling the original horsepower and torque of the original 200GE.

This engine was paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, a dual-range transfer case with selectable four-wheel drive and it has three push-button locking differentials – front, center, and rear. The G-Wagon has live axles front and rear on coil springs, with telescopic shock absorbers, and it sits on a steel ladder frame chassis.

This G-Wagon is finished in Arctic White with black bumpers, body trim, and headlight grilles. It has a reupholstered black leather and plaid cloth-trimmed interior with Zebrano wood inlays, Recaro Idealsitz Orthopad 81 bucket seats, electric mirrors, central locking, a CD stereo, and aftermarket speakers.

The vehicle rides on 16″ Terrafirma TF100 beadlock forged alloy wheels with Maxxis Creepy Crawler tires on all four corners, and there is a spare steel wheel mounted on the rear door.

The suspension has been lifted by 4cm or approximately 1.6″, and it now has reinforced shock absorbers, polyurethane bushings, and heat-treated steel springs.

This G-Wagon was first road-registered in Italy but is now based in Germany. It’s being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of Aalen, Germany and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars