This is a small block Chevrolet V8 crate engine that has been built with a Summit Racing 383 stroker kit to bring the displacement from 350 cubic inches (5.7 liters) up to 383 cubic inches (6.3 liters).

This stroker kit from Summit includes a 4340 forged steel crank, 4340 forged H-beam connecting rods, and 2618 forged aluminum pistons, along with a slew of other parts, to increase displacement (and power) of the classic small block Chevy V8 without impacting reliability.

History Speedrun: The Chevrolet Small Block V8

The small block Chevrolet V8 engine made its debut in 1954 in 265 cubic inch (4.3 liter) form, and was initially offered in the Corvette and Bel Air. The engine quickly won favor with hot rodders and stock car racers for its remarkable power potential, and was soon given the nickname “Mighty Mouse.”

The displacement and power output of the engine would soon climb, eventually hitting its two most popular displacement levels – 327 cubic inches and 350 cubic inches – but in some use cases it would reach as high as 401 cubic inches – this represents a remarkable 51% increase over its initial size.

The engine would remain in production from 1954 until 2003, a 49 year production run, but it’s still possible to buy a brand new small block Chevy V8 today as aftermarket supplies are casting new blocks and heads, and making all the other parts needed to build a full engine.

The Chevrolet 383 Stroker V8 Shown Here

This stroker four-bolt main Chevy V8 has had its iron block bored 0.030″ over and it was fitted with higher-flowing aluminum Summit Racing cylinder heads to help boost horsepower. As noted above, it’s also been fitted with the Summit Racing stroker kit, and it’s been fitted with a Summit Racing MAX-EFI 500 electronic fuel injection system.

The iron block was painted in traditional orange during the build, and the engine was fitted with 383 Stroker valve covers, and a controller and wiring harness. It’s been dyno tested and the results are listed below, it produces 416 bhp and 439 lb ft of torque at the crank.

The engine has never been fitted to a car and remains now in essentially brand new condition. It’s being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Carlsbad, California and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer