The Film Classic Car Poster by Rear View Prints – Can You Name Them All?

The Film Classic Car poster by Rear View Prints has quickly become one of their most popular designs, it features 15 iconic cars from a slew of great films, and it works as an excellent conversation piece as people try to name all 15 films or television series.

The cars and their corresponding films are (in left to right, top to bottom order) are:

– Aston Martin DB5 – James Bond (multiple films)

– Dodge Charger – Dukes of Hazzard (TV series and multiple films)

– DeLorean DMC-12 – Back To The Future Trilogy

– VW Beetle – Herbie The Love Bug (multiple films)

– Pontiac Trans Am / KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) – Knight Rider (TV series and multiple films)

– Batmobile – Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992)

– The Mystery Machine – Scooby Doo (TV series and multiple films)

– GMC Vandura – The A-Team

– AMC Pacer – Wayne’s World (1 & 2)

– Lotus Esprit Submarine – James Bond / The Spy Who Loved Me

– Ecto-1 / 1959 Cadillac Custom Ambulance – Ghostbusters (multiple films)

– Ford Explorer XLT – Jurassic Park

– V8 Interceptor / Ford Falcon XB GT – Mad Max (I & II)

– Ferrari Testarossa – Miami Vice

– Harry’s Dog Van – Dumb and Dumber (I & II)

Note: This list was compiled by me, let me know if you spot any mistakes.

All posters from Rear View Prints are created in Britain using high-end 240 g/m² art paper with a matte finish using archival inks in a 12-color giclée fine art printing process. The end result is one of the best quality automotive poster prints in the world that won’t fade or yellow like many cheaper prints.

The film classic car poster measures in a 18″ by 24″, or approximately 45cm by 61cm, and they ship in protective cardboard tubes to keep them safe in transit. 18″ by 24″ is a standard poster size, meaning you’ll have no trouble getting it framed locally if you wish.

