This is a 1998 Mercedes-Benz G320 SWB G Wagon that was originally delivered to Japan. It’s a left-hand drive example that spent most of its life in Japan, before being imported to California and given a series of upgrades.

The G320 is powered by a famously bulletproof 3.2 liter Mercedes V6, in this vehicle it’s mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission and it has front, center, and rear locking differentials as well as a dual-range transfer case.

Fast Facts – The Mercedes-Benz G320 G Wagon

This featured 1998 Mercedes-Benz G320 SWB, originally delivered to Japan and recently imported to California, has undergone extensive upgrades including a Metallic Brown repaint, new tan leather upholstery, and modern head unit with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The G Wagon’s conception traces to Iran, where the Shah, a significant Mercedes-Benz shareholder, came up with the fundamental concept. Development began in 1972 with Steyr-Daimler-Puch, leading to the vehicle’s 1979 debut following extensive testing in extreme conditions.

This G320 is powered by the renowned Mercedes-Benz M112 3.2 liter V6 engine, producing 212 bhp and 221 lb ft of torque, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission and comprehensive off-road capabilities, thanks in part to its three locking differentials.

Recent modifications include 18-inch Rotiform STL wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, Brembo front calipers, G63-style front bumper, and enhanced fender flares. The vehicle comes with complete documentation including Japanese service records and a clean Carfax report.

The G Wagon: A History Speedrun

Interestingly the idea to create the G Wagon, or G Wagen, wasn’t dreamt up in Germany but rather in Iran. The Shah of Iran conceived of the idea and as he was a significant Mercedes-Benz shareholder at the time the company listened to him.

Above Video: This is a rapid 5 minute introduction to the Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, or the G Class as it’s known today.

As it turns out, the Shah’s idea was a stroke of genius and the G Wagon (later named the G Class) would become Mercedes’ second longest running production vehicle, after its 4×4 sibling the Unimog.

Mercedes engineers worked on the G Wagon prototypes alongside engineers at Steyr-Daimler-Puch who had vast experience developing four-wheel drive vehicles of this type. Design work began in 1972 and they had drivable prototypes testing as far afield as the Arctic Circle and Sahara Desert by 1974.

After a few years of testing and design tweaks the final production G Wagon would be unveiled at a media event at the off-road proving ground in Toulon, France, in 1979. Initially the vehicle was offered with three engine options and five body variants, through these were expanded in the following years.

The utilitarian design of the G Wagon was developed to be reliable, highly-capable off-road, and as tough as possible.

The vehicle was originally offered with the 230 GE, 280 GE, 240 GD, and 300 GD engine options. The 230 GE is an inline-four cylinder gasoline engine with 123 bhp and 141 lb ft of torque, the 280 GE is an inline-six gasoline engine with 154 bhp and 165 lb ft of torque, and the 300 GD is an inline-five diesel with 88 bhp and 127 lb ft of torque.

Though none of these engine options were particularly powerful they were over engineered and under stressed to ensure they would offer bulletproof reliability for both the military and civilian buyers.

By the time the next generation G Wagon was unveiled in 1992 it was clear that the vehicle was being targeted more at civilian buyers, and in 1994 the model line was officially renamed “G Class.”

The 1998 Mercedes-Benz G320 Shown Here

The G320 you see here is a 1998 model originally delivered via a dealership to its first owner in Japan. It remained in Japan for over 20 years before being imported into the United States in mid-2024.

Since arriving in the USA the vehicle has been given a full repaint in a tasteful shade of Metallic Brown, and it has new tan leather upholstery with perforated inserts. It has burl wood trim accents in the cabin, square-weave carpeting, air conditioning, cruise control, an Alcantara headliner, and an aftermarket head unit with navigation and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Power is provided by the correct 3.2 liter Mercedes-Benz M112 V6 which was factory rated at 212 bhp and 221 lb ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission, as well as a dual-range transfer case, and locking front, center, and rear differentials.

It now rides on black-finished 18″ Rotiform STL wheels which are shod with 265/60 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, it also has a covered spare affixed to the rear carrier. Four-wheel disc brakes are fitted, with Brembo calipers up front.

Additional upgrades include a G63-style front bumper along with aftermarket wheel arch fender flare extensions and mirror assemblies. It has a sunroof, Marchal headlights, front fender-mounted amber turn signals, and a receiver hitch in the rear.

This G Wagon is now being sold out of Pasadena, California on Bring a Trailer. It comes with with manufacturer’s literature, refurbishment photographs, Japanese service records, a factory build sheet, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

