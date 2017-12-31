Restoring The 10-Litre FIAT S61

The FIAT S61 was astonishingly advanced for its time, it was designed and built in 1908 with a 10 litre (589 cubic inch), 4-cylinder engine, a single overhead cam, 4 valves per cylinder, 4 spark plugs per cylinder, and approximately 130 bhp.
Just five were built in 1908 for the FIAT Racing Team, and some of them traveled quite extensively for competition duties. The car you see here is thought to be one of the only surviving examples – it won the American Grand Prix in Milwaukee on the 5th of October 1912, with American driver Caleb Bragg at the helm.
Starting the gigantic engine that sits under the hood louvers of the FIAT S61 is a bit of an undertaking – you need to individually open each of the brass taps and prime each cylinder with petrol, then engage the ignition, give the pneumatic fuel-pressure pump a few vigorous plunges and find a friend with a vehicle to push you along for 10 meters or so, so you can bump start the motor.
This short film is the work of FCA Heritage (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), a wing of the larger company dedicated to the restoration, preservation, and certification of classic Fiat-family automobiles. If you’d like to see more of their work, you can click here to visit the website.
Image by Alessandro Venier – Instagram
Related Posts
Vehicles used in James Bond films typically become almost as iconic as 007 himself, the most famous are the Astons of course, but he’s also given popularity boosts to the Lotus Esprit, a number of BMWs, the Toyota 2000 GT, the Sunbeam Alpine, and even a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1. The most recent James…
Read More
Remove Before is the Catalonia-based studio of Marc Carreras, a 3D modeller in the automotive industry, currently working at Audi Concept Design. Marc started Remove Before as a passion project to focus on one of his own personal interests – vintage cars, particularly vintage racing cars. This series of prints includes all of the German…
Read More
It’s thought that only 180 Mickey Thompson Mini Dragsters were built back in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Despite their looks, they’re not just for children. They were designed as fun mini dragsters for adults, and due to the location of the seat it’s possible for even novices to lean back while accelerating and…
Read More
The 1939 Frazer Nash-BMW 328 you see here wasn’t actually completed until 1946 – it had been ordered as a rolling chassis by the British Frazer Nash company in 1939 but the outbreak of WWII had seen all 4 chassis impounded by British Customs and Excise until a year after the war ended. A Brief…
Read More
The Ferrari 250 GTE was the first 4-seat Ferrari produced in significant numbers, the story goes that Enzo Ferrari wanted a personal car that could accommodate himself, his driver, his wife, and their beloved dog. The world first laid eyes on the 250 GTE at the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans where it was…
Read More
This is the original Jeep and Robby the Robot (suit) from the exceedingly influential 1956 science fiction film Forbidden Planet – Amazingly they’re coming up for public sale as a twofer, and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be front and centre on the radar for every serious sci-fi collector in the world. The film…
Read More