For Sale: A Ferrari F40 Rear Decklid

There are few supercars that have attainted the status of the Ferrari F40. Many consider this Ferrari to be the greatest supercar of all time and though some may think the Lamborghini Miura or the Porsche 959 deserve top honors, very few would suggest the F40 isn’t one of history’s truly great performance cars.

Ferrari developed the F40 to celebrate their 40th anniversary, and importantly it would be the last car ever supervised and approved by Enzo Ferrari before he passed away in 1988 at the age of 90.

The car would be the most advanced road vehicle built by Ferrari up until that point, and it would be a sign of things to come – making use of carbon fibre and Kevlar in the bodywork and a twin-turbocharged engine in place of a more traditional Ferrari V12.

The Ferrari F40 rear decklid you see here is almost complete though it does have a cracked rear panel that will need professional repair before it’s put to use, it also appears to be missing the rear wing element. It’s most likely going to be bought by someone who needs a new rear decklid (or a spare) for their own F40, however it would also make an excellent display piece once mounted to a wall.

If you’d like ro read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing, it’s being offered with no reserve and it’ll be crossing the auction block with RM Sotheby’s in September.

