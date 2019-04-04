The Original Ferrari F40 Patent Drawings

These are the original six drawings for the patent application for the Ferrari F40, the application was filed in December 1987 listing Leonardo Fioravanti of Pininfarina as the inventor and Ferrari as the assignee.
The Ferrari F40 is remembered today as possibly the last great analogue supercar, from a time when electronic systems and driver aids were first being rolled into supercars like the Porsche 959.
The F40 holds the unique distinction of being the last car personally approved by Enzo Ferrari before he passed away, and in a manner of speaking the car embodies many of Enzo’s personality traits – it’s sharp, fierce, it doesn’t suffer fools gladly, and if you don’t respect it, it’ll bite your head clean off.
When the car was first released in 1987 there was some criticism levelled at Ferrari, implying that the car was exceedingly expensive and relatively simple, particularly compared with the 959 which had been released a year earlier in ’86.
The response from the Ferrari PR department sounds almost as though it was dictated directly from Enzo himself, though perhaps with the harder edges shaved down for the sake of diplomacy:
“Customers had been saying our cars were becoming too plush and comfortable. The F40 is for the most enthusiastic of our owners who want nothing but sheer performance. It isn’t a laboratory for the future, as the 959 is. It is not Star Wars. And it wasn’t created because Porsche built the 959. It would have happened anyway.”
The above poster print includes four of the figures from the original F40 patent application, the side profile, overhead profile, front, and rear views. These simple line drawings capture the essence of what is now remembered as one of the most iconic supercars of all time.
If you’d like to download the original patent application as a PDF you can get it here, if you’d like to buy the poster print you can click the red button below, it comes in a variety of background colors and sizes.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The story behind the design of the Volvo Amazon is quite complex and takes in influences from a number of sources. Volvo had recruited Jan Wilsgaard from the Handicraft Society School (which is nowadays called the HDK, School of Design and Crafts). The young Wilsgaard’s first design work for Volvo was a large V8 powered car called the Volvo Phillip made in 1950.
The Pontiac GTO Judge The Pontiac GTO Judge is a car that very nearly didn’t exist. It was originally intended as a cheaper, entry level version of the Pontiac GTO called the “E.T.” that would compete with the less expensive but no less popular Plymouth Road Runner, however this plan didn’t survive its presentation to Head…
The Jaguar XK 140 Maurice Gomm Special isn’t a car that you would think is in anyway related to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the World Rally Championship winning Ford Escorts, the Le Mans winning GT40s, or 1960s-era Formula One and Can-Am cars. But it is. Maurice “Mo” Gomm Maurice “Mo” Gomm was one of the most respected…
This famous photograph by Michel Monteange shows the pit crew of the Gauthier and Schaller team at the 1969 Bol d’Or endurance motorcycle race held at the Autodrome de Linas-Montlhéry just outside of Paris. The most immediately noticeable element in the image is the cigarette hanging from the mouth of the no-nonsense chap in the…
The Dobbertin HydroCar is an amphibious vehicle that took 10 years to develop with over $1 million USD invested in research, development, and construction. The HydroCar can be driven on land for extended periods thanks to its articulated sponsons (side pontoons) that can be raised or lowered. In the raised position the four wheels are…
Against All Odds is a 1971 Datsun documentary about the team’s Trans Am racing efforts with the Datsun 510, known as the Datsun 1600 in many world markets outside of North America. The mighty little Datsun 510 would shock the under 2.5 class in the 1971 and 1972 SCCA Trans Am Championship, beating the previous…