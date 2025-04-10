This is an unused Dodge Viper V10 crate engine. It remains in zero-mile condition just as it was when it left the factory, and it’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Dallas, Texas.

The Dodge Viper V10 would become one of the most famous American production car engines of its age, offering blistering horsepower, tectonic plate crinkling torque, and doing it all with pushrod actuated overhead valves – with not an overhead cam in sight.

The second generation Dodge Viper would arrive in 2003, 12 years after the 1991 debut of the original. The new model was significantly updated, with a new lighter and stiffer chassis, all-new bodywork, and a completely revised V10 engine that now weighed 500 lbs (227 kgs), a marked reduction from the 712 lbs (323 kgs) of the original.

The engine powering the second generation Viper was named the ZB I, it had a displacement of 8.3 liters and produced 510 bhp and 535 lb ft of torque.

In 2008 it was revised into the ZB II, this engine had a displacement of 8.4 liters and it produced 600 bhp at 6,100 rpm with 560 lb ft of torque. It would also be one of the first production pushrod engines to feature variable valve timing (VVT).

The ZB II V10 retained the 90º V-angle, the alloy block and heads, and the two-valve per cylinder layout of its predecessor, making it vastly less complex than the double overhead cam per bank multi-valve exotic engines it was often pitted against in period magazine reviews.

The Viper V10 Crate Engine Shown Here

As noted in the introduction, the Dodge Viper V10 engine you see here has never been used. It was built at a crate engine by the factory, likely as an engine that could be fitted to a Viper in-period that suffered some sort of engine calamity.

This engine comes with spark plugs and HT leads already fitted, along with the throttle body, alternator, clutch, and a number of other parts. It doesn’t come with the ECM though, so the buyer will need to source that independently.

Finding an unused Viper V10 crate engine is rare, finding one of the 8.4 liter 600 bhp examples is rarer still. It seems likely that this engine will sell to a current Viper owner who wants a spare engine, but it may also sell to someone looking to fit it to something a little more unusual, like a hot rod, speed boat, or perhaps a Miata.

It’s now being sold out of Dallas, Texas on eBay with a Buy It Now price of $24,999.99 or best offer. If you’d like to read more about it or make them an offer you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Custard Core Supply