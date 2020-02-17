For Sale: Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004 Engine Cover (Est. $1,500 and $2,500 USD) Reading time: about 1 minute. Cars

Formula 1

Gadgets

Gear

This is an engine cover from the Ferrari F2004 Formula 1 car that was driven by multiple World Champion Michael Schumacher in the 2004 season.

Schumacher won both the French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours and the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim with this engine cover on the back of his car. The Ferrari F2004 gave Ferrari their 6th straight Constructors’ Championship and it gave Schumacher his 5th straight Drivers’ Championship.

The engine cover is carbon fibre and it’s fitted to a wooden support frame (painted black to match) which allows it to stand freely on the floor or to be wall/roof mounted.

It measures in at 68.25 inches long, by 55 inches wide, by 32 inches high. The weight isn’t listed but it’ll be deceptively light due to the materials used in its construction. It’s finished with the original sponsorship decals and livery from that 2004 season which will be immediately recognisable to any F1 fan.

Michael Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of F1 and the Ferrari team he had around him was one of the most successful in the history of the sport, so this engine cover is a notable piece of motorsport history.

It’s due to cross the block with Bonhams on the 5th of March at the Amelia Island Auction with an estimated value of between $1,500 and $2,500 USD. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing.

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019