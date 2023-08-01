This is a Ferrari F105 V8 that’s been turned into a coffee table, it rides on wheels allowing it to be moved around easily, it has a tempered glass tabletop with cutout sections allowing the eight polished velocity stacks to rise above the surface.

The engine is finished in red, as is the transmission case and intake manifolds, the cam covers are finished in black along with the exhaust headers, and the cam covers are finished with the Ferrari logo, the prancing horse, and the Italian tricolor for good measure.

The tabletop is rectangular in shape, it measures in at approximately 43″ long by 28″ wide (or 109 cm long by 71 cm wide), and it’s supported by discrete black metal uprights with black pads under the glass. The original transaxle case is still fitted to the engine, and there are three black castor wheels fitted to the original engine mounts.

The Ferrari F105 engine, or more correctly the F105L, was actually not fitted to a Ferrari. It was built by Ferrari in modified form from the earlier F106 V8 which was used in the Dino 308 GT4 and the Ferrari 308 GTB/GTS. It modified form it was fitted to the Lancia Thema 8·32.

The Thema 8·32 was first shown at the Turin Auto Show in 1986, the name 8·32 is a reference to the engine – a V8 with 32 valves in total. This V8 was supplied by Ferrari, it’s a version of the 2,927cc 90º “Quattrovalvole” unit used in the Quattrovalvole versions of the Ferrari 308 and in the Ferrari Mondial.

This engine was fitted with a cross-plane type crankshaft rather than the usual flat-plane crankshaft, it has smaller valves, revised cam timing, and a different firing order – all to make the engine better suited to its role powering the heavier four-door luxury Thema 8·32 saloon car.

In its original state of tune the engine was capable of 215 bhp at 6,750 rpm and it could push the Lancia from 0-62 mph in just 6.8 seconds – a respectable figure for a car of this type at the time. The top speed was listed as 149 mph or 240 km/h, with the later catalyzed versions producing a little less power, and having slightly poorer performance as a result.

This Ferrari F105 V8 coffee table is now being offered for sale by Bring a Trailer out of Napa, California with no reserve price, and it comes with its own shipping crate for easy transport. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer