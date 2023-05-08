This is an original Briefcase Tool Kit from a 1971-1976 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, it would also have come new with the later Ferrari 365 Berlinetta Boxer.

Before this time Ferraris tended to come with factory supplied tools rolls, and it seems the switch to a briefcase tool kit may have looked a little more upmarket.

Having the original factory tool kit with your car is considered essential by many collectors, particularly if they intend to display their vehicle at concours events or other shows.

This briefcase tool kit includes the following:

Philips Spark Plugs

Spare Bulbs/Fuses

A Weber Carburetor Key

A Set of Everest No. 22 Wrenches

An Oil Filter Wrench

Spark Plug Wrench

4 Red Plastic Handle Screwdrivers (2 Philips, 2 Flat Head)

And The Briefcase Itself

The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona had been an incredibly important car for Ferrari, in many respects it was the vehicle that put them back on top after Lamborghini had shocked the world with the Miura earlier in the 1960s.

The Miura was faster than any road car Ferrari had in production at the time, with a top speed of 171 mph. The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 was released in 1968 and it was faster than its rival, but only just, with a top speed of 174 mph.

Ferrari themselves never actually called the 365 GTB/4 the “Daytona,” this was a nickname applied by the media after Ferrari’s 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona.

The Briefcase Tool Kit shown in this article is due to roll across the auction block with Silverstone Auctions on the 20th of May. It has a price guide of £2,700 – £3,000 which is equivalent to approximately $3,915 USD – $4,350 USD.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Silverstone Auctions