This is the Fast Attack Vehicle from Furious 7 movie. It’s driven by Jason Statham’s character in one of the film’s most memorable chase scenes (see it embedded below).

Six buggies were made for filming but apparently only three remain. Each has a tubular steel frame with fiberglass panels, independent long-travel suspension in front, a multi-link long-travel live axle in the back, and powered by a 6.2 liter LS3 V8 producing 430 bhp at 5,900 rpm.

Fast Facts – The Furious 7 Fast Attack Vehicle

The Fast Attack Vehicle from Furious 7 is a one-of-a-kind, custom-built buggy featuring a tubular steel frame, fiberglass panels, and a 6.2L LS3 V8 engine producing 430 bhp. It was used in the movie’s main high-speed chase scene, with only three out of six originally made surviving.

The vehicle’s design includes a long-travel suspension system with Sway-A-Way coilovers, a multi-link rear axle, and 17-inch beadlock wheels. It also features a 3-speed automatic transmission, disc brakes at all corners, and 27×12.50” General Grabber racing tires, optimized for high performance and durability during action sequences.

Inside, the buggy is equipped with MasterCraft 3G bucket seats, a DJ safety harness for the driver, and a roll cage for protection. The instrument cluster includes gauges for oil pressure, coolant temperature, and voltage, ensuring all necessary data is available for high-speed driving.

The buggy, originally built for Furious 7, is not road-legal but has been modified with turn signals, brake lights, and an LED light bar, potentially making it street-legal in certain regions. It is currently up for sale on Bring a Trailer in Woodinville, Washington.

Furious 7

Furious 7 was released in 2015, it’s a direct continuation of the events from the previous film in the Fast & Furious series, Fast & Furious 6. The story largely revolves around Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew, who are targeted by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) who is seeking revenge for his brother, who was critically injured by Toretto’s team in the previous film.

Above Video: This is the full chase sequence that features the “Fast Attack Vehicle,” it’s not hard to see why the six they made for filming was reduced to three by the time filming wrapped.

The movie is a blend of high-speed car chases, elaborate action sequences, and stunts – much like the earlier films, providing a recipe that has raked in billions at the box office since 2001.

It features an ensemble cast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Tony Jaa, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, and the late Paul Walker. Walker’s untimely death during the film’s production (in an unrelated accident) led to the use of CGI and his two brothers as body doubles to complete his remaining scenes, and the film pays tribute to him in its final moments.

The plot takes the crew around the world, from the streets of Los Angeles to the mountains of Azerbaijan and the skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi. The film’s climax involves a daring plan to stop a global surveillance program called “God’s Eye,” which can turn any technological device into a weapon.

Furious 7 is estimated to have cost $250 million USD to film, making it one of the most expensive films ever made even when adjusted for inflation. It went on to earn over $1.5 billion USD at the worldwide box office, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time at the time of release.

The Fast Attack Buggy

The Fast Attack Buggy was developed and built specifically for Furious 7,it has a tubular steel frame with grey-painted fiberglass panels over the top. It rides on independent long-travel suspension up front, with a long-travel live axle in the rear that has a multi-link suspension arrangement – Sway-A-Way coilovers are used front and back.

Power is provided by a 6.2 liter LS3 V8 offering peak output of 430 bhp at 5,900 rpm. The LS3 is offered by Chevrolet as a crate engine, it was also used in the 5th-generation Camaro SS and C6 Corvette. It has steel crankshaft and connecting rods, high-strength aluminum-alloy pistons, and high-flow cylinder heads.

This engine sends power back to the rear wheels via a 3-speed automatic transmission. Disc brakes are fitted at all four corners, it rides on 17″ beadlock wheels with 27×12.50″ General Grabber racing-use tires.

Inside you’ll find seating for two provided by MasterCraft 3G bucket seats, and the driver’s seat is equipped with a DJ safety harness. For safety there’s a roll cage and it has a Sidewinder shifter, a three-spoke Sparco steering wheel, and the AutoMeter instrumentation includes gauges for oil pressure, coolant temperature, and voltage.

Six of these buggies were built for filming, but just three are said to have survived due to the nature of the scenes they were used in. It’s worth noting that this vehicle is not road legal, and so any dreams about using it for the morning commute to the office are (sadly) unlikely to come true.

That said, the current owner (and now seller) of this buggy has fitted it with turn signals, brake lights, and an LED light bar, so in some of the more carefree states it might be approaching a road legal status.

The buggy is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Woodinville, Washington with a bill of sale. It has also had the fluids changed in preparation for the sale. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer