This is a 1987 Toyota MR2 that has spent decades in a barn, having only been rediscovered recently and rolled out into the sun. The car is now being offered for sale, it does start and run, however it will need significant recommissioning by the new owner before any driving is undertaken.

Interestingly, when the Toyota MR2 went on sale in France there was a rush to rename it to the MR, as in French the abbreviation “MR2” sounds like the profanity “merde” meaning “sh*t.” As a general rule, automakers tend to avoid choosing model names that imply their cars are turds.

Fast Facts – The Toyota MR2

This 1987 Toyota MR2, recently rediscovered after decades in a barn, was developed as a fun-to-drive, mid-engined sports car. The MR2 was Toyota’s first such car, offering excellent handling and a lightweight design, quickly becoming known for its driving dynamics and its efficient use of space.

The original Toyota MR2 was powered by a 1.6 liter 4A-GE engine, producing 128 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Its performance was noteworthy in its market segment, with a 0-60 mph time in the high 8-second range, outperforming period contemporaries like the Pontiac Fiero and Fiat X1/9.

In response to demand for more power, Toyota introduced the MR2 SC, a supercharged version with a Roots-type supercharger and intercooler, boosting output to 145 bhp and improving acceleration to 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds. The MR2 SC was sold in Japan and North America but was not exported elsewhere.

The 1987 MR2 up for sale has 81,000 miles and was stored in a barn for years. It comes with a folder of service records, including 20+ service stamps. The car runs but requires recommissioning before road use. It will be auctioned by Iconic Auctioneers with an estimated price of £4,000 – £5,000.

The Toyota MR2: A History Speedrun

Nicknamed the “toaster” in some world markets, the Toyota MR2 would be Japan’s first mid-engined production car, debuting in 1984 with styling that may have borrowed somewhat from the earlier Fiat X1/9.

The MR2 was developed from prototypes that first appeared in the mid-1970s as part of the automaker’s experimentation into developing a car that would be fun to drive, but still offer good fuel efficiency. The 1973 Oil Crisis was still fresh in people’s minds, and fuel efficiency was a major selling point.

When it was first offered for sale the first-generation Toyota MR2 was available with the 1.6 liter inline four or the 1.5 liter unit in some regions. The car was designed with a stiff unibody shell, independent front and rear suspension with MacPherson struts up front and Chapman struts in the rear, as well as four-wheel disc brakes.

The handling of the MR2 was excellent and it quickly earned a reputation for fun driving dynamics, this probably shouldn’t be a surprise as Lotus engineer Roger Becker worked on the suspension and handling of the car to get it dialed in.

Toyota MR2: The Engine + Performance

Most cars would receive the 1.6 liter engine, the naturally-aspirated Toyota 4A-GE unit with a displacement of 1,587cc that was also used in the E80 series Corolla of the time. This engine had double overhead cams, four-valves per cylinder, Denso electronic port fuel injection, and T-VIS variable intake geometry.

Power was rated at 128 bhp and the 5-speed manual transmission came as standard, with a 4-speed automatic available as an option. Most buyers chose the manual box thankfully. Period reviews noted that the MR2 was capable of doing the 0-60 mph dash in the high 8 second range, making the car quicker than both the then-new Pontiac Fiero or the older Fiat X1/9.

The Arrival Of The Supercharged MR2 SC

Despite the respectable performance there were demands from the US market for more power. As a result a supercharged version of the same engine was developed, using a Roots-type supercharger and a Denso intercooler.

This transformed the MR2, giving it 145 bhp and a healthy boost in torque, decreasing the 0-60 mph time to 6.5 seconds. The supercharged version would be officially named the MR2 SC, and it would come from the factory with stiffer suspension, “tear-drop” alloy wheels.

The MR2 SC would never be exported beyond the Japanese and North American markets, though gray market imports of the model are now very much in demand.

The second generation MR2 would debut in 1989 with far more curvaceous styling, a more powerful 2.0 liter engine, and approximately 200 kgs (440 lbs) more weight. It would remain in production until the end of the 1990s to be replaced by the third generation model.

The Barn Find 1987 Toyota MR2 Shown Here

The car you see here, caked in a layer of dust, is a 1987 Toyota MR2 that racked up 81,000 miles before being stored in a barn and seemingly forgotten about. It spent many years tucked away, only recently being rolled out for photographs to be taken for its impending sale.

The car does run, though it will need a recommissioning before any serious on-road driving is attempted. It’s accompanied by a folder of invoices, handful of MOT certificates, and the service book showing 20+ service stamps.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Iconic Auctioneers on the 22nd of March with a price guide of £4,000 – £5,000 or approximately $5,177 – $6,472 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Iconic Auctioneers