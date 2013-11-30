Fabien Oefner’s Disintegrating Cars Reading time: about 1 minute. Art

Fabien Oefner’s Disintegrating Cars is an art exhibition that opened at the M.A.D (mechanical art devices) Gallery in Geneva in late November. Rather incredibly, each photograph is compiled from hundreds of individual shots, painstakingly pieced together over a period of 2 months. There is no 3D-modelled-CGI wizardry here, each component was positioned carefully, photographed and added to the final image.

“I have always been fascinated by the clean, crisp looks of 3D renderings. So I tried to use that certain type of aesthetic and combine it with the strength of real photography. These images are also about capturing time: either in stopping it as in the Hatch series or inventing it as in the Disintegrating series.” – Fabien Oefner –

The Ferrari 330 P4 above and the Jaguar E-type and Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé below are just some of the works in the exhibit, if you’d like to see more (including a car hatching out of an egg) you can click here.