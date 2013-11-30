Fabien Oefner’s Disintegrating Cars is an art exhibition that opened at the M.A.D (mechanical art devices) Gallery in Geneva in late November. Rather incredibly, each photograph is compiled from hundreds of individual shots, painstakingly pieced together over a period of 2 months. There is no 3D-modelled-CGI wizardry here, each component was positioned carefully, photographed and added to the final image.
“I have always been fascinated by the clean, crisp looks of 3D renderings. So I tried to use that certain type of aesthetic and combine it with the strength of real photography. These images are also about capturing time: either in stopping it as in the Hatch series or inventing it as in the Disintegrating series.” – Fabien Oefner –
The Ferrari 330 P4 above and the Jaguar E-type and Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé below are just some of the works in the exhibit, if you’d like to see more (including a car hatching out of an egg) you can click here.
Related Posts
Lance Reventlow is a name that will be immediately familiar to many of you, especially if you’re a fan of mid-20th Century racing. In short, Reventlow was the heir to the Woolworth fortune, as well as an entrepreneur, and an accomplished racing driver. He is probably most famous as the owner of Scarab, a company…
Read More
The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL in both Roadster and Gullwing configurations is considered by many leading automotive minds to be one of the most beautiful cars of the 20th century. Over the 1954 to 1963 production run just 3,258 were built, and today they’re among the most collectible classic cars of all time. An Introduction to…
Read More
A Brief History of the Ferrari 288 GTO The Ferrari 288 GTO was destined to compete in the borderline-insane world of Group B racing. The FIA introduced the regulations that would define Group B in 1982, and it triggered an arms race amongst automakers that is often referred to today as the golden age of rally….
Read More
The Ferrari 328 Conciso is a bespoke one-off car built on the platform of the Ferrari 328 GTS. The new body was entirely shaped in aluminum alloy over a tubular steel frame to a design penned by famous German coachbuilder Bernd Michalak, his hope being that Ferrari could be convinced to produce a limited run…
Read More
Only one alloy-bodied road-going Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona was ever built, and for decades its whereabouts were largely unknown. Very few Ferrari historians even knew the car had been built, and those who did know of it and it’s location kept it a closely hidden secret, in the hopes they could convince its Japanese owner…
Read More
This documentary about the history of Austin Healey is a fascinating look back at one of Britain’s great sports car makers – Donald Healey. Men like Donald were responsible for some of the most memorable cars of the 20th century, despite their restricted budgets and limited parts availability. The work Healey did with English and American…
Read More