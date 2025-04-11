This is a 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49, it’s a car you may never have seen before if you aren’t from Australia or New Zealand, as it was built in Australia and mostly sold there and in New Zealand.

The Valiant Charger would become a best-seller, at one point accounting for 80% of all Australian Valiant production. It was also a success on the race track, winning the first race it entered, and becoming a common sight in top flight races across Australia and New Zealand.

Fast Facts – The Valiant Charger R/T E49

This is a 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49, a rare high-performance Australian muscle car powered by a 265 cubic inch straight-six engine producing 302 bhp, thanks to significant tuning, and its hemispherical combustion chambers and triple Weber carburetors. Only 149 of this model were built.

Launched in 1971, the Charger quickly became Chrysler Australia’s bestseller, capturing 80% of total Valiant production for a time. Its sleek design, short wheelbase, fastback styling, and strong motorsport presence made it popular, with straight-six models typically preferred over heavier V8s for racing.

On the racetrack, the Charger saw immediate success, winning its first-ever race at Oran Park in 1971. Particularly dominant in New Zealand’s B&H 500-mile races, it also achieved multiple podium finishes against tougher V8 competition in Australia’s touring car events.

This Charger R/T E49 has been meticulously preserved by its third owner for 46 years and is now offered for sale from Kirrawee, NSW, Australia. It includes original decals, documentation, keys, and retains its authentic specification, making it a valuable collector’s piece.

A History Speedrun: The Valiant Charger

The Valiant Charger made its debut in 1971, it was essentially a short wheelbase, two-door version of the Australian Chrysler Valiant four-door sedan. The car was based on the Chrysler A-body platform from the USA, but it was given a new body design, wider fenders, a wider track, and a wider rear axle.

Above Video: The “Hey Charger” ad campaign was hugely successful in Australia, and it helped launch the Valiant Charger into the best-seller charts for locally-made sports cars.

The styling of the Charger, with its fastback roofline, long hood, and menacing stance, proved wildly successful with buyers, and Valiant (the Australian Chrysler marque) was selling just about as many Chargers as they could manufacture.

The Charger would be built across the VH, VJ, VK, and CL series until 1978, though collectors tend to prefer the earlier VH and VJ models. A variety of engines would be available, perhaps surprisingly the 318 cubic inch (5.2 liter) and 340 cubic inch (5.6 liter) V8s weren’t the most popular – rather it would be the straight-six engines that would sell in the highest numbers.

The straight-sixes would also be preferred for motorsport use, as they put less weight over the front end of the car which was said to improve handling, and they offered excellent power output. The first Charger would be the VH model designed by Bob Hubbach, this would be the car that all subsequent versions would take their styling cues from.

When ordering your new Valiant Charger you could choose either a 3-speed automatic, a 3-speed manual, or a 4-speed manual on some variants. The car had independent front suspension on coil springs sourced from the A-body platform with a new live axle on leaf springs in the rear.

The car was factory-fitted with 11 inch ventilated front disc brakes paired with 9 inch drum brakes in the rear. There was never a factory convertible option offered, with all cars being tin-top coupes. Inside you would find seating for four, with twin front bucket seats and a rear bench, though three could be squeezed into the back on occasion.

The Valiant Charger In Motorsport

The Charger would prove to be quite the competitor in the world of motor racing, winning its first ever race outing at the Toby Lee 100 at Oran Park in 1971 with driver Doug Chivas at the wheel.

The car would see much of its success across the pond in New Zealand, where it became almost unbeatable in the famous B&H 500 mile race held at the Pukekohe Park Raceway.

Back in Australia, racing against the more potent V8-powered competition, mainly the Ford XY Falcon GTHO and a Holden Torana GTR XU-1, the Charger would see more modest results, still claiming multiple podiums and giving them a run for their money.

The Valiant Charger R/T E49 Shown Here

The car you see here is a Valiant Charger from 1972, it’s a rare R/T E49 version, which means it came from the factory with the 265 cubic inch (4.3 liter) straight-six producing a respectable 302 bhp, that’s more horsepower than either of the V8s which made 230 bhp and 275 bhp respectively.

The reason this six-cylinder was so potent was that it had (Hemi) hemispherical combustion chambers, a hot cam, triple Weber dual-throat carburetors, and a high-flow sports exhaust. The 302 bhp was produced relatively high, at 5,600 rpm, and it had 320 lb ft of torque at 4,100 rpm.

Under the hood of this example you’ll find the correct engine, mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, and sending power back to the rear wheels via a 3.50:1 ratio “Sure Grip” rear axle. It’s said to be one of only 149 examples of the R/T E49 version of the VH Charger.

This car has been with the seller and third owner for an impressive 46 years, they’re now offering it for sale out of Kirrawee in NSW, Australia. It comes with two ignition/door keys, two boot keys, a wheel locknut key, and a selection of invoices from the seller and prior owner.

If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here. It has 19,814 miles on the odometer, though this is not warranted, and it also comes with a pair of original Charger R/T decals, a pair of Hemi Six Pack decals, a Hemi 265 decal, and specification data and warning label stickers.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars