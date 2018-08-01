Swany Grip Summer Motorcycle Gloves

The Grip Motorcycle Gloves were designed by the Japanese team at Swany for summer use – when thick, non-ventilated gloves can quickly become soaked with sweat and barely useable.
Each pair are made from durable but thin leather with ample perforations along the backs to allow maximum airflow. The seams are externally stitched to avoid chaffing on fingers and there’s an additional strip of leather across each palm to provide additional abrasion resistance.
The wrist closure is a thick velcro strap, with an elasticated inner wrist to keep them firmly fitted. The gloves can be ordered in either medium or large, and you can choose between black or mustard colorways.
