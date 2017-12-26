Ellaspede Road Gloves Reading time: about 1 minute. Australian

Ellaspede’s Road Gloves were developed by the Australian company over an 18 month period, subject to over 10,000 kms of road use, and multiple design tweaks to get them just right.

Most gloves are designed to look good on the rack so you’ll buy them, but Ellaspede designed these to work well as a first priority – then turned their attention to styling, with diamond quilted backs, red pull-on tabs, and red leather accents on the leading fingers.

Each pair of Road Gloves feature a full cowhide leather outer, with SuperFabric® palm protection – armour combined with extreme textiles for a tough but flexible palm slider panel.

The gloves also have a full CoolMax® moisture wick lining and Poron® XRD™ knuckle protection, a double layer palm grip, with double stitching throughout, and a useful secret cash stash pocket on the back.

Both the left and right gloves are touchscreen friendly – an important feature for those who need to use their GPS system on the go, or who want to be able to stop and use their phone without de-gloving each time.

