This is the new version of the Dune Jersey by Fuel Motorcycles, it’s designed for use in warmer weather by scrambler, enduro, motocross, and adventure bike riders.

The Dune Jersey uses a fabric dubbed High IQ® Cool Comfort by its creators at Huntsman, they report that it’s a material that offers the same comfort as cotton with the added benefit of being able to quickly wick sweat away from the skin to keep the rider cool and dry.

For additional airflow there are mesh pit vent panels in high-sweat areas, the fabric is designed so that stains wash out easily, and the design uses body-mapped fabric placement. The long sleeve design was chosen for its protection against sun exposure – a particularly important feature when riding in the desert.

The team at Fuel Motorcycles know a thing or two about riding in the desert, they founded Scram Africa a number of years ago to take groups of riders on long distance desert adventures on a wide variety of motorcycles – from vintage BMWs to modern Triumphs and everything in between.

Fuel are offering the Dune Jersey in sizes ranging from S to XXL with a sizing guide on the website, they cost €95 apiece which works out to approximately $114 USD.

