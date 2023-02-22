This new collection from Whiskey Peaks includes four hand-blow lead-free glasses that each feature a topographic impression of the Grand Tetons, a legendary 40 mile section of the Rocky Mountains.

Whiskey Peaks have been producing their own line of unique whiskey (and spirit) glasses for years, with each collection featuring a unique mountain or mountain range.

No two glasses are exactly the same due to their hand-made nature and the thin lead-free glass that’s used is lighter than leaded glass but just as durable.

The Grand Tetons, also known as the Teton Range or simply the Tetons, are a prominent mountain range located in northwestern Wyoming in the United States. The range is part of the Rocky Mountains and includes several peaks that rise sharply from the surrounding landscape.

The highest peak in the range is Grand Teton, which stands at an elevation of 13,770 feet (4,198 meters). Other notable peaks in the range include Mount Owen, Teewinot Mountain, and Mount Moran.

The Grand Tetons are known for their dramatic beauty, with rugged peaks and clear mountain lakes, and are a popular destination for hiking, climbing, and outdoor recreation. The range is also home to abundant wildlife, including bears, elk, and moose.

This collection from Whiskey Peaks includes four glasses, each has an air-gap between outer and inner layers of glass, meaning your hand won’t heat the whiskey, it also means the spirit will remain at the temperature at which it was served longer – useful in both hotter and cooler climates.

The price for the set of four glasses is $60 USD, they’re sold through the outfitters at Huckberry and they make excellent additions to the liquor cabinet, as well as great gifts.

Visit The Store