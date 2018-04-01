Documentary – War Stories – The Despatch Rider and The Wren

The Despatch Rider and The Wren is part of the British War Stories series, this episode focusses on husband and wife John and Margaret Gordon. During the Second World War John started out serving in the anti-aircraft artillery before becoming a despatch rider.
Motorcycle despatch riders had one of the most dangerous jobs during both WWI and WWII, their job was essentially the highest stakes form of motor racing ever devised, with the men needing to race from front line to front line delivering critical messages to the officers.
With fast moving front lines it was common for despatch riders to find themselves on the wrong side of the line encountering enemy tanks, infantry, or worse. The ability to ride fast and keep their heads down was vital.
Margaret was a Wren during the war, a nickname given to members of the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS), the women’s branch of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. Wrens performed essential and critically important jobs during the war, including wireless telegraphists, radar plotters, weapons analysts, range assessors, electricians, and air mechanics (and more).
It’s always fascinating to hear history directly from the men and women who were there, and this film is a great example. It runs just under 45 mins in length, and it’ll have you enthralled from start to finish (well, it had me enthralled at any rate).
Related Posts
There’s something very appealing about a well-built Triumph Thruxton custom, it’s a bike that helped put Triumph on the map in the world of modern classic motorcycles, and the model has proven to be a hugely popular base for customization the world over. Thruxt8n – The Original Tamarit Motorcycles Triumph Thruxton Custom Tamarit Motorcycles is a…
Read More
The MV Agusta 750S America is a motorcycle that was built to fulfill a request from Chris Garville and Jim Cotherman of Commerce Overseas Corporation – the primary US importer of MV Augusta motorcycles in the 1970s.
Read More
A Short History of the Morgan Three-Wheeler The Morgan Motor Company was established in 1910 and it’s survived where many hundreds of other small companies have failed – largely by weaponizing its eccentric British heritage. Morgan was originally founded by Henry Frederick Stanley Morgan, more commonly known as HFS, to sell his unusual but enduringly popular three-wheeled…
Read More
The Story of the Velocette KTT The Velocette KTT was named for its overhead cam and its Isle of Man Tourist Trophy intentions – the K stands for Kam and the TT stands for Tourist Trophy. The KTT was an important motorcycle design for a number of reasons, it was the first production motorcycle to use…
Read More
Tire technology has come an extraordinarily long way over the past few decades, hundreds of millions have been spent developing better tire compounds and improving tire structure, resulting in much improved safety and significantly increased speeds. While this new technology is excellent, there is still a huge market for vintage-styled rubber to fit classic and…
Read More
A Short History of the Zündapp K800 Decades before the Honda Goldwing appeared on the scene there was already a horizontally-opposed 4-cylinder engine installed in a motorcycle, by a German marque called Zündapp. Zündapp had started out as a machine tool and armaments manufacturer in 1917, after the war in 1921 the company diversified into motorcycles –…
Read More