Spitfire Mk 1 to Mk 24 – How Spitfires Kept Getting Better is a new quarter hour long documentary from the British Imperial War Museum about one of the most famous and beloved aircraft of all time – the Supermarine Spitfire.

The Imperial War Museum is uniquely qualified to give a run-through the history of the Spitfire, now a series of five museums in the United Kingdom, the IWM was initially founded in 1917 to record the history of the First World War – known simply as “The Great War” at the time.

In the years since the mission of the IWM museums has been to record the history of each major conflict from WWI onwards – with WWII history now making up a fairly significant amount of their collection.

The IWM Duxford now has the largest collection of Spitfires under one roof on Earth. Duxford is Europe’s largest air museum and one of the largest in the world, it’s also an airfield that was used by the Allies during WWII – Spitfires originally flew out of there during the war.

