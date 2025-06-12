This is the Rebel Starfighters: Owners’ Workshop Manual, it’s part of the best-selling series of Haynes books based on various Star Wars spacecraft – like the X-wing, Millennium Falcon, Death Star, Tie Fighter, and Klingon Bird of Prey.

At this point I should tell you that I included that last spacecraft in jest, as the Bird of Prey is of course from the Star Trek universe, not Star Wars. Please don’t send angry emails. Save your wrath for truly vexing Star Wars villains like the Borg.

Official Description

After the Clone Wars, the Galactic Empire spared no expense to build a massive fleet of warships to enforce Imperial rule, intimidate defenseless worlds, and destroy all opposition. However, the Imperial Navy underestimated Rebel Alliance fighter pilots, who flew X-wing, Y-wing, A-wing, U-wing and B-wing starfighters, and whatever else they could obtain to fight their Imperial enemies.

Decades later, Resistance pilots would fly next-generation versions of Rebel starfighters against the First Order.

The Rebel Starfighters Owners’ Workshop Manual presents a thorough history of the starfighters that served the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance. The history includes design origins, production, and modifications for each Rebel starfighter, and is fully illustrated with numerous photographs, schematics, exploded diagrams, and computer-generated artwork by Star Wars vehicle experts Chris Reiff and Chris Trevas.

Text is by Ryder Windham, author and co-author of more than 70 Star Wars books. This Haynes Manual is the most thorough technical guide to Rebel starfighters available, and is fully authorized and approved by Lucasfilm.

Rebel Starfighters: Owners’ Workshop Manual

The Rebel Starfighters: Owners’ Workshop Manual was created for those who want an unparalleled resource covering X-wing, Y-wing, A-wing, U-wing, and B-wing starfighters. It’s ideal for Star Wars super fans of course, but it also makes a great gift, it’s a popular buy with aircraft mechanics and engineers to have on the shelf in the hangar, and many parents buy them to share with their kids as they reach the age where Star Wars mania takes hold.

The book is 128 pages long and it weighs in at just under two pounds. It’s full of fascinating illustrations and technical drawings of various Star Wars starfighters and other craft, and it’s an excellent conversation piece to have on your coffee table or mantel.

If you’d like to get your own copy you can visit the official Haynes store on Amazon here, where the book is rated 4.8/5 by over 500 reviews and counting.

